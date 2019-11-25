Log in
Ten : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

11/25/2019 | 06:23am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TEN PAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

天 寶 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1979)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Ten Pao Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review by the Board on the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the ten months ended 31 October 2019, which have not been reviewed or audited by the independent auditors and/or the audit committee, and taking into consideration the sales and shipping plan of the Group for November and December 2019 and the information currently available to the Board, the net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2019 is expected to increase by approximately 200% as compared with the net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018. Based on the information currently available, the expected increase in the net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2019 is mainly attributable to (i) an increase in customer orders; (ii) the decrease in the cost of raw materials in the first half of the year followed by a steady price level in the second half of the year; and (iii) an improvement in the production efficiency.

- 1 -

As the Company has not yet prepared the consolidated financial results of the Group for the year ending 31 December 2019, the information contained in this announcement is only based on the information currently available to the Company and the preliminary review by the Board on the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the ten months ended 31 October 2019, which have not been reviewed or audited by the independent auditors and/or the audit committee of the Company. The actual financial results of the Group for the year ending 31 December 2019 may differ from what is disclosed in this announcement. The Group's annual results and further details of its financial performance for the year ending 31 December 2019 will be announced no later than the end of March 2020 in compliance with the requirements under the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Ten Pao Group Holdings Limited

Hung Kwong Yee

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 25 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Hung Kwong Yee, Ms. Yang Bing Bing and Mr. Hung Sui Tak; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lam Cheung Chuen, Mr. Chu Yat Pang Terry and Mr. Lee Kwan Hung.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Ten Pao Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 11:22:03 UTC
