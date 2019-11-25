Ten : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TEN PAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

天 寶 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1979)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review by the Board on the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the ten months ended 31 October 2019, which have not been reviewed or audited by the independent auditors and/or the audit committee, and taking into consideration the sales and shipping plan of the Group for November and December 2019 and the information currently available to the Board, the net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2019 is expected to increase by approximately 200% as compared with the net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018. Based on the information currently available, the expected increase in the net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2019 is mainly attributable to (i) an increase in customer orders; (ii) the decrease in the cost of raw materials in the first half of the year followed by a steady price level in the second half of the year; and (iii) an improvement in the production efficiency.