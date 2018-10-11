Ten Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP Attorneys Recognized as Super Lawyers for 2018

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP, a leading corporate and securities law firm, announced today that ten of its attorneys were recognized by Super Lawyers Magazine for 2018:



Partner Tara Guarneri-Ferrara, Partner A.R. John Hitchings, Associate Ashley Jaber, Associate Will Rao, Partner James Turner and Partner Jay Yamamoto were all named New York Metro Rising Stars for 2018

Founding Partner Michael Ference and Partner Sameer Rastogi were recognized for their work in the Securities Litigation category

Founding Partner Gregory Sichenzia was recognized for his work in the Securities and Corporate Finance category

Associate Owen Kloter was recognized for his work in the Business Litigation category

The entire list of Super Lawyers for 2018 can be found here .

About Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP

Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP provides experienced, professional representation in all matters involving the securities industry, as well as in general corporate, litigation, real estate and trusts & estates matters. The firm’s clients range from start-ups to established, listed companies, spanning public and private corporations, partnerships, broker-dealers, investment banks, investment advisors, registered personnel, public and corporate customers and investors, and other entities. Areas of expertise include corporate finance, including initial and secondary public offerings, corporate and commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions, securities litigation and arbitration, administrative practice before regulatory agencies, and broker-dealer regulation. Follow the firm on Twitter , LinkedIn, and Crunchbase.

