Ten Things to Know About the New Nafta Deal

By William Mauldin

The U.S. and Canada late Sunday struck a deal to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement, allowing for Canada to join a pact hammered out in August between the U.S. and Mexico.

The deal is a milestone for President Trump, who vowed in the 2016 election to renegotiate or terminate Nafta. The new agreement, which must be ratified by Congress, isn't likely to enter into force until next year at the earliest, and Mr. Trump faces an uphill battle in winning support for Nafta, if Democrats take over the House or Senate in November.

Meanwhile, details are just emerging, and companies haven't had time to analyze the text of many provisions, which were confidential during the negotiations.

For now, here are 10 things to know about the new Nafta deal:

1. Car rules

Want to import a car duty-free from another Nafta country? It will be harder if the new deal is enacted, compared with under the existing 1994 pact. Vehicles would need 75% North American content, compared with 62.5% currently. The shift is a win for labor unions and auto workers but a headache for global suppliers to the auto industry.

2. Wages

New rules would require at least two-fifths of a vehicle that is eligible for duty-free trade in North America to originate from workers earning at least $16 an hour. Think of it as a cap on the amount of parts coming from low-wage Mexico. But companies get credit for high-wage research and development.

3. Labor Standards

The Trump administration and its unusual trade allies among Democrats and U.S. labor unions are particularly proud of a set of higher labor standards that, if implemented, would lead to more powerful unions in Mexico and possibly higher wages there. Still, some Democratic lawmakers say they aren't satisfied with the level of enforceability of these labor provisions.

4. Sunset Clause

The agreement will face a "sunset" in 16 years, if it isn't actively renewed or renegotiated. The three countries will meet every six years to decide whether to renew the pact, potentially keeping Nafta-pocalypse 16 years in the future in perpetuity. Canadian and Mexican officials say the uncertainty of sunset clauses undermines investment in their countries. Still, companies are somewhat pleased the Trump administration didn't get the 5-year sunset clause it was seeking.

5. Exchange-rate curbs

In a global first, the Nafta pact includes enforceable rules to deter countries from artificially weakening their exchange rates to gain trade advantages. While the U.S., Canada and Mexico aren't regularly blamed for this kind of infraction, the auto industry and its allies hope the rules will be included in deals with Asian countries in the future.

6. Dairy Bargain

U.S. officials negotiated greater access to Canada's dairy market, where a government system controls prices and limits the amount of imports with steep tariffs. The dairy deal is likely to win praise from lawmakers from milk-rich U.S. states, but it could have political ramifications in Canada, including in Monday's provincial elections in Quebec.

7. Dispute Resolution

Nafta includes mind-numbingly complex systems to hold countries to account when they bend or break trade rules. Trump administration officials are wary of systems that can overrule the U.S. government and have sought to weaken the dispute resolution systems. Trade lawyers will analyze the text of the deal so that industries and labor unions can form opinions and influence lawmakers' votes. One system that allows foreign companies to challenge governments -- investor-state dispute settlement, or ISDS -- has been sharply scaled back.

8. Tariff Reviews

Canadian officials fought to keep another arbitration system that allows the country to challenge U.S. duties on allegedly dumped or subsidized Canadian imports, for example. U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and American lumber producers had wanted to scrap the system, but in a victory for Ottawa, the U.S. agree to keep it.

9. Trump-Tariff Relief

Under its agreement last month, Mexico would be protected from the brunt of any national-security tariffs the Trump administration is considering on vehicles and auto parts, and Canada got a similar deal, a U.S. official said late Sunday. But Mr. Lighthizer has said that any respite for Canada from steel and aluminum tariffs will have to be negotiated separately.

10. No More "Nafta"?

"Nafta" was excoriated during the 2016 presidential campaign, and President Trump, a veteran of marketing and branding, has sought to change the name. The new deal will be called the 'United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement," or "U.S.M.C.A.," the official told reporters.

