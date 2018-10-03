TenEleven’s user-friendly EHR will help Child Guidance Center provide the best behavioral healthcare for the families of Jacksonville

Child Guidance Center serves the children of Duval County, which includes Jacksonville, Florida and the surrounding beaches. They offer a variety of outpatient, community/clinic, and school services for children from birth to twenty-one years of age. And Child Guidance Center wants to focus on providing that care – which is why they chose TenEleven Group’s electronic Clinical Record (eCR™) as their new EHR.

“We ultimately selected TenEleven because my management staff, who was vetting several different companies, said this was the group they wanted to use,” said Theresa Rulien, President and CEO of Child Guidance Center. “TenEleven has the right amount of support, the right number of clicks to navigate, and the right number of screens. It’s easy to use and fits well within our various programs.”

Child Guidance Center also selected eCR™ because they needed an EHR that would allow them to track information and pull the data to create reports. These reports will help Child Guidance Center assess what type of therapeutic practice gets the best result for the best cost so that they can provide care that fully serves the families in their community.

“eCR is a customer-centric system. It’s easy to use, and it conforms to your business process – you don’t need to change how you operate to fit its functionality,” said Alex Alexander, CEO of TenEleven Group. “Child Guidance Center can focus on providing excellent care to their clients, without the distraction of a system that doesn’t support their processes.”

“I don’t need my mental health professionals to be electronic systems professionals. I need them to do what they do best – what they went to college and grad school to do,” Rulien explained, “Because eCR is easy to use, they can focus on helping our clients and not having to navigate a complicated software.”

About the Child Guidance Center

Building on over 66 years of excellence, the vision of the Child Guidance Center is to improve the lives of children and families in their community by offering a full range of comprehensive, state of the art behavioral health services. They will engage in research and training programs to support continuous learning and improved treatment outcomes, while deepening collaborative partnerships to contribute to a thriving community. Learn more about The Child Guidance Center at www.childguidancecenter.org

About TenEleven Group

The TenEleven Group is a software and services company based in Buffalo, NY that provides software solutions for health and human services agencies. Thousands of users in hundreds of offices use electronic Clinical Record (eCR™) to manage a variety of behavioral health service types. Learn more about TenEleven including the Treatment Wizard® for Trauma Informed Care at www.10e11.com

