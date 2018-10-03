TenEleven’s user-friendly EHR will help Child Guidance Center provide the best behavioral healthcare for the families of Jacksonville

Child Guidance Center serves the children of Duval County, which
includes Jacksonville, Florida and the surrounding beaches. They offer a
variety of outpatient, community/clinic, and school services for
children from birth to twenty-one years of age. And Child Guidance
Center wants to focus on providing that care – which is why they chose
TenEleven Group’s electronic
Clinical Record (eCR™) as their new EHR.
“We ultimately selected TenEleven because my management staff, who was
vetting several different companies, said this was the group they wanted
to use,” said Theresa Rulien, President and CEO of Child Guidance
Center. “TenEleven has the right amount of support, the right number of
clicks to navigate, and the right number of screens. It’s easy to use
and fits well within our various programs.”
Child Guidance Center also selected eCR™ because they needed an EHR that
would allow them to track information and pull the data to create
reports. These reports will help Child Guidance Center assess what type
of therapeutic practice gets the best result for the best cost so that
they can provide care that fully serves the families in their community.
“eCR is a customer-centric system. It’s easy to use, and it conforms to
your business process – you don’t need to change how you operate to fit
its functionality,” said Alex Alexander, CEO of TenEleven Group. “Child
Guidance Center can focus on providing excellent care to their clients,
without the distraction of a system that doesn’t support their
processes.”
“I don’t need my mental health professionals to be electronic systems
professionals. I need them to do what they do best – what they went to
college and grad school to do,” Rulien explained, “Because eCR is easy
to use, they can focus on helping our clients and not having to navigate
a complicated software.”
About the Child Guidance Center
Building on over 66 years of excellence, the vision of the Child
Guidance Center is to improve the lives of children and families in
their community by offering a full range of comprehensive, state of the
art behavioral health services. They will engage in research and
training programs to support continuous learning and improved treatment
outcomes, while deepening collaborative partnerships to contribute to a
thriving community. Learn more about The Child Guidance Center at www.childguidancecenter.org
About TenEleven Group
The TenEleven Group is a software and services company based in Buffalo,
NY that provides software solutions for health and human services
agencies. Thousands of users in hundreds of offices use electronic
Clinical Record (eCR™) to manage a variety of behavioral health
service types. Learn more about TenEleven including the Treatment
Wizard® for Trauma Informed Care at www.10e11.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005047/en/