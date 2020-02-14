Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TenEx Technologies Announces Strong Results from a 35 Well Remedial Treatment Trial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 11:01am EST

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a tight oil market, producing wells often do not receive as much capital allocation as new completions. Producers may generally believe that little can be done to enhance a well once it is completed.

A recent field study, however, shows that a simple treatment can greatly boost production from many existing wells. TenEx Technologies’ NanoClear® FD (Formation Damage) remedial chemical treatment has shown exceptional results in raising the decline curve of producing wells, delivering an ROI in about six weeks on average.

The study took place over a six-month period during which 35 wells across multiple basins were treated with NanoClear® FD. Treated wells produced an additional 30,000-plus barrels of oil in the six months following the treatment. The average ROI was just 46 days.

NanoClear® FD is designed to stimulate oil wells. It is environmentally friendly, non-toxic, safe to handle and is easy to pump because it is delivered as a fluid. NanoClear® FD provides a significant and sustained increase in hydrocarbon recovery by removing organic formation damage and altering wettability long-term. The product’s active nanoparticles act mechanically on the formation, and due to their polarity, they persist in the well for six months or more.

“NanoClear® FD offers operators an affordable means of getting increased value from their producing well inventory,” said TenEx Technologies CEO Eric Foster. “For wells with good current production, a NanoClear® FD treatment can result in significant recovery improvement. For poor wells, NanoClear® FD can extend a well’s life and delay its being plugged.”

For the customer, TenEx’s new technology outperforms existing products in four key areas. NanoClear® FD increases oil production and reduces water cut, inhibits future organic buildup, and sustains results for a long period of time. 
  
About TenEx Technologies, LLC 
TenEx Technologies, LLC, was founded in 2016 to focus on the development of proprietary, materials-based technology solutions with higher performance. For the same or lower cost to competitive or existing technologies, the company yields more oil over longer timeframes. The company helps cash-conscious E&P companies to economically boost production from existing wells.  

For more information, contact:
Erica Gaffney
egaffney@tenextechnolgies.com
484-324-1316
http://www.pumpmoreoil.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19cc58a8-275b-46f3-92f7-8f9e938313dd

Primary Logo

Treatment Results Chart for NanoClear(R) FD

This chart shows decline curve improvements for 35 producing wells included in the NanoClear(R) FD test.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:17aECOBANK GHANA : Nigeria Has Potential to Feed Africa's 1.2 Billion People - Ecobank
AQ
11:16aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Claris RMBS 2014 - Investor Report 12 2019
PU
11:16aICONIC LABS : Correction re Share Capital Reorganisation
PU
11:16aMC MINING : Issue of shares
AQ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:15aYINFU GOLD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:15aPANTAFLIX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:15aBarrack, Rodos & Bacine Announces its Investigation and the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Evenflo, Maker of “Big Kid” Booster Seat, for Violations of Consumer Protection Acts
GL
11:13aALPHABET : Google in Talks to Pay Publishers for News Content -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:11aXenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Full Exercise and Closing of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose
2JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
3GLAXOSMITHKLINE : AstraZeneca braces for coronavirus hit, but no impact so far
4THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : RBS to slash investment bank, rebrand as NatWest
5ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF 2019 Profit Jumps

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group