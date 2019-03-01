RALEIGH, N.C., Mar 01, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- This is no April Fool's joke! On April 1, 2019 TenPlus Systems is celebrating 27 years in business at 500 Uwharrie Ct., Raleigh, North Carolina as the Triangle's most trusted, locally owned, Apple Value Added Reseller and Apple Premium Service Provider. To celebrate, they invite you to visit their newly renovated showroom.



TenPlus has been open to the public in the same location for all these years, but it was time for an upgrade. They were able to move next door while the entire office was gutted and completely remodeled and finished just in time for this anniversary event. Patrons that have seen it already have raved about how great it looks.



April 1 through 6, they will be offering corporate employee pricing to everyone! Additionally, there will be a schedule of FREE workshops happening all week. Check their website https://www.tenplus.com/anniversary for the schedule. There will be light refreshments all week and extra events on Saturday including entertainment from their neighbor Harry's Guitar Shop.



While there, be sure to register for the free RAFFLE for a chance to win a MacBook Air, HomePod, Apple TV, Beats Headphones and other valuable prizes. You do not have to be present to win, but you do have to come by to register.



With its new facilities, TenPlus Systems will continue to serve the Triangle with talented expertise, the most convenient shopping and repair experience, and competitive pricing on Apple products and accessories. Whether you need your iPhone repaired, your old Mac tuned up or the latest Apple or Lenovo computer, TenPlus is your trusted resource.



Make your plans now to come by and take advantage of all that is happening between Monday, April 1 through Friday, April 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Workshop Lineup (visit the website for details):



What do you MEEM? - Learn about the exciting new MEEM Cable. Don't lose your memories - back up your personal data to the MEEM cable whenever you charge - no cloud, simple, secure, - 100% visible to you and under your control.



Managing Photos on your iPhone/iPad - Taking, storing and sharing photos can be confusing. There are so many options, but how do you make sure your photos are safe and easy to find? Learn the ins and outs of photos on your iOS device.



Managing Photos on your Mac - Photos comes with every Mac and provides powerful, easy-to-use editing tools along with photo organization and sharing features. Learn how to use Photos to perfect your images, and don't be afraid to explore all the tools - if you don't like a change you made, you can go back to the original photo any time.



Small Business on your Mac - CRM - "Customer Relationship Management" is key to managing your communications, projects, contacts, appointments and opportunities. Learn about Daylite from MarketCircle and how this tool allows you to manage and grow your business.



Don't Get Hooked! - Identifying Phishing Emails - The hackers are getting more and more sophisticated and bold. No longer is your email just a conduit for viruses and malware, but the main threat from email is personal phishing attacks. Learn what phishing is and how to identify a dangerous email.



RECAP - TenPlus Systems is celebrating 27 years in business at the same location; 500 Uwharrie Ct., Raleigh, NC - (919) 832-5799:

* The celebration will happen April 1, 2019 through April 6, 2019

* Free workshops week long see http://www.tenplus.com/anniversary for details

* A raffle drawing for an Apple MacBook Air, Apple TV, Beats Headphones and other prizes.



About TenPlus Systems:



With 27 years' experience meeting cross-platform business and personal technology needs, TenPlus Systems is proud to be the region's only locally owned Apple Value Added Reseller and Apple Premium Service Provider. They service all, and sell most, Apple products. TenPlus Systems is also a Lenovo Authorized PCG Partner and reseller of the "Think" line of products. Their team holds certifications from the top technology names including Apple, Microsoft, Lenovo, Adobe, Grandstream, and more.



Go to https://www.tenplus.com/ or call (919) 832-5799 for more information.



News Source: TenPlus Systems

Related link: https://www.tenplus.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/tenplus-systems-anniversary-celebration-the-triangles-most-trusted-apple-premium-service-provider-celebrates-27-years-in-nc/