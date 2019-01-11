Tenable : Bolsters Government Affairs Team with New Hire

Jamie Brown joins Tenable as Director of Global Government Affairs. In this newly created role, Jamie will work with government officials worldwide to promote effective cybersecurity policies, which enhance security while enabling continued digital transformation and innovation.

Just last year, the Council of Economic Advisers reported that 'malicious cyber activity cost the U.S. economy between $57 billion and $109 billion in 2016.' With a record number of new faces sworn into key offices on Capitol Hill last week, it's clear cybersecurity remains at the forefront for members on both sides of the aisle. New and returning members of Congress continue to develop policies to help secure IT networks, promote good cyber hygiene and protect constituent data in 2019.

Tenable's Government Affairs team advocates for cybersecurity solutions, programs, and policies that promote best practices and enable organizations to protect their networks against ongoing cyber threats. In 2018, our Government Affairs team worked with the Cybersecurity Coalition to successfully add language to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, that encourages the countries to collaborate in tackling cybersecurity challenges; promoted best practices for cyber hygiene and assessing cyber vulnerabilities with government officials; and highlighted the need for additional cybersecurity funding for federal, state, and local governments. As we continue our momentum in 2019, I'm thrilled today to announce that Jamie Brown has joined Tenable's government affairs team in the newly created role of Director of Global Government Affairs.

Jamie joins us from CA Technologies, where he was Director of Global Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy. While there, Jamie managed global cybersecurity issues and drove the company's participation in technology trade associations, including the Software Assurance Forum for Excellence in Code (SAFECode) and the IT Sector Coordinating Council. He previously spent time on Capitol Hill as a Professional Staff Member on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee's Subcommittee on Research and Technology.

At Tenable, Jamie will work with global government officials on promoting cybersecurity policies which help promote stronger security while enabling continued digital transformation and innovation. Tenable believes policies which recognize the critical importance of Cyber Exposure can help businesses and governments gain stronger visibility into their unique threat environments and enable them to pursue appropriate strategies to mitigate these risks.

Today's cyber threat environment impacts a full range of businesses, governments and organizations. Effective cybersecurity requires a strong partnership between the private sector and policy makers. Tenable's Public Affairs team looks forward to continuing our work with lawmakers and regulators on Capitol Hill and in state and local governments to help government and commercial entities understand the modern cyber attack surface, prioritize cybersecurity resources and close their respective cyber exposure gaps.

We are excited to continue bolstering our policy expertise on global, federal, state and local levels. Jamie is a welcome addition to the Tenable Global Government Affairs team that includes myself and Jill Shapiro.