Tenable : Cisco Fixes Incomplete Patch for RV320 and RV325 Routers, Including Two New Bugs (CVE-2019-1827, CVE-2019-1828)

Cisco finalizes patch for RV320 and RV325 after researchers determined a previous patch was incomplete.

Background

On April 4, Cisco published updated advisories to address two vulnerabilities in its RV320 and RV325 routers that were originally reported in January 2019. Additionally, Cisco published advisories for two newly discovered, medium severity bugs in the same routers.

Analysis

Tenable blogged about these vulnerabilities -- CVE-2019-1652 and CVE-2019-1653 -- in late January when public exploit scripts were published. Shortly after publication, reports about exploit attempts against these devices surfaced. Additionally, Troy Mursch, (@bad_packets), reported over 9,000 devices were reportedly vulnerable to exploitation.

Initially, Cisco said it had patched these vulnerabilities in firmware versions 1.4.2.20 and later (CVE-2019-1652) and firmware versions 1.4.2.19 and later (CVE-2019-1653). However, threerecentadvisories from RedTeam Pentesting GmbH including new proof of concept (PoC) code were published on March 27, indicating that the previous patches were incomplete. Cisco confirmed the findings from RedTeam Pentesting and indicated that a complete patch was imminent. Troy Mursch updated his previous blog post, highlighting that over 8,000 devices were still vulnerable to CVE-2019-1653.

In addition to these updated advisories, Cisco published two new advisories for medium severity bugs in the same routers. CVE-2019-1827 is a reflected cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in the Online Help web service on the routers, while CVE-2019-1828 is a weak credential encryption vulnerability. Both vulnerabilities could be exploited by an unauthenticated, remote attacker. The latter could reveal encrypted administrative credentials, but requires the attacker to be operating as a man-in-the-middle. Because the device uses a weak encryption algorithm, a man-in-the-middle would likely be able to decrypt these credentials and gain administrative access to the vulnerable device.

Solution

Cisco says firmware version 1.4.2.22 for RV320 and RV325 addresses the incomplete fixes for CVE-2019-1652 and CVE-2019-1653. The release notes for 1.4.2.22 show that CVE-2019-1827 and CVE-2019-1828 are also addressed based on the associated Cisco Bug IDs.

Identifying affected systems

A list of Nessus plugins to identify these vulnerabilities will appear here as they're released.

Get more information

Join Tenable's Security Response Team on the Tenable Community.

Learn more about Tenable, the first Cyber Exposure platform for holistic management of your modern attack surface.

Get a free 60-day trial of Tenable.io Vulnerability Management.