Tenable : Critical Vulnerability in Siemens Spectrum Power (CVE-2019-6579) Patched in Monthly Advisory

Siemens Security Advisory Day (SAD) for April 2019 addresses a variety of vulnerabilities, including a critical vulnerability in Siemens Spectrum Power.

Background

On April 9, Siemens published its monthly Siemens Advisory Day release across a variety of Siemens products. This includes 11 CVEs newly addressed in Siemens products along with updates to previous advisories, including additional CVEs and product updates and mitigations. The most critical of these vulnerabilities could give an unauthenticated attacker administrative privileges.

Analysis

Siemens Spectrum Power 4.7 customers that utilize project enhancement (PE) Web Office Portal (WOP) are vulnerable to CVE-2019-6579, a critical vulnerability that an unauthenticated attacker with network access could exploit to obtain administrative privileges. This vulnerability has the highest CVSSv3 score possible of 10.0, as it requires no user interaction, and can be exploited as long as WOP is used and the attacker has access to the web server via TCP port 80 or port 443.

Other newly addressed CVEs in Siemens products include denial of service vulnerabilities within the web server (CVE-2019-6568) and the OPC UA server (CVE-2019-6575) of Siemens products. Both of these CVEs have a CVSSv3 score of 7.5.

There were also multiple vulnerabilities patched in components and libraries used by Siemens products, including curl and libcurl in the SINEMA Remote Connect (CVE-2018-1461, CVE-2018-16890, CVE-2019-3822) and the Quagga BGP daemon in RUGGEDCOM ROX II (CVE-2018-5379, CVE-2018-5380, CVE-2018-5381). CVE-2018-5379 is a critical double free vulnerability with a CVSSv3 score of 9.8, that could be exploited via a spoofed BGP UPDATE message delivered on the network, resulting in denial of service (DoS) or achieving arbitrary code execution. CVE-2019-6570 appears to be a vulnerability in the Siemens SINEMA Remote Connect itself, not in a component or library.

CVE-2017-12741 is a denial of service vulnerability in the Siemens SIMOCODE pro V EIP that could be exploited by a remote attacker sending specially crafted packets to UDP port 161. While this advisory is the first release (1.0) from Siemens about this CVE for this product, the CVE itself is associated with a variety of Siemens product configurations already.

The remaining CVEs addressed in this month's SAD are updates to previous advisories published by Siemens. For instance, SSA-901333 contains an update for the KRACK (Key Reinstallation Attack) vulnerabilities for the SINAMICS V20 Smart Access Module while SSA-268644 adds updates to solutions for variants 3a and 4 of Spectre-NG for the SIMATIC HMI Panels V14.

Solution

Spectrum Power 4.7 users can obtain the Web Office Portal fix, Bugfix bf-47456_PE_WOP_fix by contacting Siemens Energy Customer Support at support.energy@siemens.com.

Siemens SINEMA Remote Connect Client V2.0 HF1, Server V2.0 and SIMOCODE pro V EIP V1.0.2 is also available for download, while RUGGEDCOM ROX II V2.13.0 can be obtained by contacting the RUGGEDCOM support team.

For the denial of service vulnerabilities in Siemens industrial product web servers and OPC UA servers, please refer to the respective Siemens Security Advisory documents for associated product updates and/or mitigation steps.

For solutions and updates on older advisories, including additional CVEs and availability of patches or mitigations, please refer to the table below

