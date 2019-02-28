Tenable : Management Interfaces in Three Models of Cisco Networking Devices Are Vulnerable to RCE Attacks

New vulnerability (CVE-2019-1663) in Cisco RV110W, RV130W, and RV215W devices allows for RCE attacks from malicious HTTP requests.

Background

Cisco has released a security advisory for CVE-2019-1663, a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability present in the remote management interface on certain router and firewall devices, the RV110W, RV130W, and RV215W. The vulnerability could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to execute arbitrary code through malicious HTTP requests. Cisco has released firmware updates for the affected devices that address this vulnerability.

Analysis

Cisco has not released in-depth technical details on how to exploit this vulnerability, but notes that it was discovered by security researchers Yu Zhang and Haoliang Lu at the GeekPwn conference on October 24-25, 2018, and T. Shiomitsu of Pen Test Partners. The vulnerability is reportedly due to improperly validated user input fields through the HTTP/HTTPS user management interface.

Cisco has tagged this vulnerability with CWE-119, the designation for a buffer overflow. This means that a pre-authentication user input field on these devices can be manipulated into dropping code into the device's memory, which it then executes at the system level.

Solution

Cisco has released updated firmware for each of the respective devices to address this vulnerability.

Cisco states that this vulnerability is fixed in the following firmware versions:

RV110W Wireless-N VPN Firewall: 1.2.2.1

RV130W Wireless-N Multifunction VPN Router: 1.0.3.45

RV215W Wireless-N VPN Router: 1.3.1.1

Identifying affected systems

