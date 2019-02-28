Log in
Tenable : Management Interfaces in Three Models of Cisco Networking Devices Are Vulnerable to RCE Attacks

02/28/2019 | 03:01am EST

New vulnerability (CVE-2019-1663) in Cisco RV110W, RV130W, and RV215W devices allows for RCE attacks from malicious HTTP requests.

Background

Cisco has released a security advisory for CVE-2019-1663, a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability present in the remote management interface on certain router and firewall devices, the RV110W, RV130W, and RV215W. The vulnerability could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to execute arbitrary code through malicious HTTP requests. Cisco has released firmware updates for the affected devices that address this vulnerability.

Analysis

Cisco has not released in-depth technical details on how to exploit this vulnerability, but notes that it was discovered by security researchers Yu Zhang and Haoliang Lu at the GeekPwn conference on October 24-25, 2018, and T. Shiomitsu of Pen Test Partners. The vulnerability is reportedly due to improperly validated user input fields through the HTTP/HTTPS user management interface.

Cisco has tagged this vulnerability with CWE-119, the designation for a buffer overflow. This means that a pre-authentication user input field on these devices can be manipulated into dropping code into the device's memory, which it then executes at the system level.

Solution

Cisco has released updated firmware for each of the respective devices to address this vulnerability.

Cisco states that this vulnerability is fixed in the following firmware versions:

  • RV110W Wireless-N VPN Firewall: 1.2.2.1
  • RV130W Wireless-N Multifunction VPN Router: 1.0.3.45
  • RV215W Wireless-N VPN Router: 1.3.1.1

Identifying affected systems

A list of Nessus plugins to identify this vulnerability will appear here as they're released.

Get more information

Join Tenable's Security Response Team on the Tenable Community.

Learn more about Tenable, the first Cyber Exposure platform for holistic management of your modern attack surface.

Get a free 60-day trial of Tenable.io Vulnerability Management.

Disclaimer

Tenable Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 08:00:02 UTC
