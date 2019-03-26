Log in
Tenable : Multiple Remote Code Execution Vulnerabilities Found in Grandstream Devices

03/26/2019 | 10:10pm EDT

Multiple security vulnerabilities found in Grandstream devices' web interfaces include remote code execution and user credentials stored in plaintext.

Background

According to Threatpost, a number of Grandstream telephony and networking devices contain multiple vulnerabilities which could lead to remote code execution (RCE) attacks. Compromised devices would also allow an attacker to install malware, enable video/audio recording, and read all of the locally stored credentials which the devices store in plaintext.

Analysis

In Trustwave SpiderLabs' original advisory, the different RCE vulnerabilities are explained in detail, including proof-of-concept examples. An attacker could send malicious HTTP requests to the web interface on these devices to take control of them, eavesdrop through audio/video capabilities, and implant malware that the SpiderLabs researchers believe could be used to launch cross-site request forgery (CSRF) attacks.

The list of affected devices and associated firmware can be found below:

Pre-authentication RCE:

  • GAC2500 -- F/W version: 1.0.3.30
  • GVC3202 -- F/W version: 1.0.3.51
  • GXP2200 -- F/W version: 1.0.3.27 (end of life product)
  • GXV3275 -- F/W version: 1.0.3.210
  • GXV3240 -- F/W version: 1.0.3.210

Post-Authentication RCE:

  • GXV3611IR_HD -- F/W version: 1.0.3.21
  • UCM6204 - F/W version: 1.0.18.12
  • GXV3370 -- F/W version: 1.0.1.33
  • WP820 -- F/W version: 1.0.1.15
  • GWN7000 -- F/W version: 1.0.4.12
  • GWN7610 -- F/W version: 1.0.8.9

Solution

Upgrading to the latest firmware version for affected devices reportedly fixes these vulnerabilities. However, SpiderLabs researchers report that the patch for the GAC2500 is insufficient, and that it is possible other devices may still be vulnerable. Disabling the web interface, which is enabled by default, should also mitigate these vulnerabilities.

Identifying affected systems

A list of Nessus plugins to identify these vulnerabilities will appear here as they're released.

Get more information

Join Tenable's Security Response Team on the Tenable Community.

Learn more about Tenable, the first Cyber Exposure platform for holistic management of your modern attack surface.

Get a free 60-day trial of Tenable.io Vulnerability Management.

Disclaimer

Tenable Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 02:09:08 UTC
