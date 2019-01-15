Tenable : Oracle's January Critical Patch Update Addresses Nearly 300 Fixes

Oracle addresses nearly 300 vulnerabilities in the first Critical Patch Update of 2019.
Background
On January 15, Oracle released its Critical Patch Update, a quarterly publication of fixes for vulnerabilities. This month's update contains nearly 300 fixes across a number of Oracle products.
Analysis
The Critical Patch Update for January 2019 addresses a variety of vulnerabilities. For instance, Oracle published 30 fixes for MySQL, including a fix for MySQL Workbench to address the libssh vulnerability (CVE-2018-10933). There are also several fixes for CVE-2017-5645, a deserialization vulnerability in Apache Log4j, as well as CVE-2016-1000031, the Apache Commons FileUpload Remote Code Execution vulnerability discovered by Tenable Research.
The following is the full list of products with vulnerabilities addressed in this month's release:
-
Oracle Database Server
-
Oracle Communications Applications
-
Oracle Construction and Engineering Suite
-
Oracle E-Business Suite
-
Oracle Enterprise Manager Products Suite
-
Oracle Financial Services Applications
-
Oracle Food and Beverage Applications
-
Oracle Fusion Middleware
-
Oracle Health Sciences Applications
-
Oracle Hospitality Applications
-
Oracle Hyperion
-
Oracle Insurance Applications
-
Oracle Java SE
-
Oracle JD Edwards Products
-
Oracle MySQL
-
Oracle PeopleSoft Products
-
Oracle Retail Applications
-
Oracle Siebel CRM
-
Oracle Sun Systems Products Suite
-
Oracle Supply Chain Products Suite
-
Oracle Support Tools
-
Oracle Utilities Applications
-
Oracle Virtualization
Solution
Customers are advised to apply all relevant patches provided by Oracle in this Critical Patch Update.
Identifying affected systems
A list of Nessus plugins to identify these vulnerabilities will appear here as they're released.
