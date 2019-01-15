Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tenable : Oracle's January Critical Patch Update Addresses Nearly 300 Fixes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 06:39pm EST

Oracle addresses nearly 300 vulnerabilities in the first Critical Patch Update of 2019.

Background

On January 15, Oracle released its Critical Patch Update, a quarterly publication of fixes for vulnerabilities. This month's update contains nearly 300 fixes across a number of Oracle products.

Analysis

The Critical Patch Update for January 2019 addresses a variety of vulnerabilities. For instance, Oracle published 30 fixes for MySQL, including a fix for MySQL Workbench to address the libssh vulnerability (CVE-2018-10933). There are also several fixes for CVE-2017-5645, a deserialization vulnerability in Apache Log4j, as well as CVE-2016-1000031, the Apache Commons FileUpload Remote Code Execution vulnerability discovered by Tenable Research.

The following is the full list of products with vulnerabilities addressed in this month's release:

  • Oracle Database Server
  • Oracle Communications Applications
  • Oracle Construction and Engineering Suite
  • Oracle E-Business Suite
  • Oracle Enterprise Manager Products Suite
  • Oracle Financial Services Applications
  • Oracle Food and Beverage Applications
  • Oracle Fusion Middleware
  • Oracle Health Sciences Applications
  • Oracle Hospitality Applications
  • Oracle Hyperion
  • Oracle Insurance Applications
  • Oracle Java SE
  • Oracle JD Edwards Products
  • Oracle MySQL
  • Oracle PeopleSoft Products
  • Oracle Retail Applications
  • Oracle Siebel CRM
  • Oracle Sun Systems Products Suite
  • Oracle Supply Chain Products Suite
  • Oracle Support Tools
  • Oracle Utilities Applications
  • Oracle Virtualization

Solution

Customers are advised to apply all relevant patches provided by Oracle in this Critical Patch Update.

Identifying affected systems

A list of Nessus plugins to identify these vulnerabilities will appear here as they're released.

Get more information

Learn more about Tenable, the first Cyber Exposure platform for holistic management of your modern attack surface. Get a free 60-day trial of Tenable.io Vulnerability Management.

Disclaimer

Tenable Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 23:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:41pLIBERTY Dental Scores High 5 Award from First 5 Sacramento
BU
07:40pSOMERO ENTERPRISES : Supports Growth Strategy with Acquisition to Start off 2019
BU
07:39pHAWAIIAN : Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call
PU
07:36pNETEL TECHNOLOGY : interim turns profit at HK$1.29m
AQ
07:36pHSI ends up 448 pts at 26,746 midday; turnover at HK$49.6bn
AQ
07:34pAMERICAN AIRLINES : Marks the 10th Anniversary of the Miracle on the Hudson
PU
07:34pJACOBS ENGINEERING : Emerging Technologies for Resilient Cities – Applying Big Data to New Approaches in Mobility
PU
07:34pBANCO SANTANDER : Santander Withdraws CEO Job Offer Over Concerns on Compensation -- Update
DJ
07:34pPMC Group International Announces Acquisition of Product Line from Solvay, SA
BU
07:34pMortgage rates for first-time homebuyers decline in Shanghai
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CITIGROUP : JPMorgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as bond trading slumps
2UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Delta, United profit beats encourage sector, but shutdown impact looms
3AT&T : Netflix raises prices for U.S. subscribers
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : As loans and revenue shrink, Wells Fargo leans on cost cut..
5SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.