Tenable : Oracle's January Critical Patch Update Addresses Nearly 300 Fixes

Oracle addresses nearly 300 vulnerabilities in the first Critical Patch Update of 2019.

Background

On January 15, Oracle released its Critical Patch Update, a quarterly publication of fixes for vulnerabilities. This month's update contains nearly 300 fixes across a number of Oracle products.

Analysis

The Critical Patch Update for January 2019 addresses a variety of vulnerabilities. For instance, Oracle published 30 fixes for MySQL, including a fix for MySQL Workbench to address the libssh vulnerability (CVE-2018-10933). There are also several fixes for CVE-2017-5645, a deserialization vulnerability in Apache Log4j, as well as CVE-2016-1000031, the Apache Commons FileUpload Remote Code Execution vulnerability discovered by Tenable Research.

The following is the full list of products with vulnerabilities addressed in this month's release:

Oracle Database Server

Oracle Communications Applications

Oracle Construction and Engineering Suite

Oracle E-Business Suite

Oracle Enterprise Manager Products Suite

Oracle Financial Services Applications

Oracle Food and Beverage Applications

Oracle Fusion Middleware

Oracle Health Sciences Applications

Oracle Hospitality Applications

Oracle Hyperion

Oracle Insurance Applications

Oracle Java SE

Oracle JD Edwards Products

Oracle MySQL

Oracle PeopleSoft Products

Oracle Retail Applications

Oracle Siebel CRM

Oracle Sun Systems Products Suite

Oracle Supply Chain Products Suite

Oracle Support Tools

Oracle Utilities Applications

Oracle Virtualization

Solution

Customers are advised to apply all relevant patches provided by Oracle in this Critical Patch Update.

Identifying affected systems

A list of Nessus plugins to identify these vulnerabilities will appear here as they're released.

Get more information

Learn more about Tenable, the first Cyber Exposure platform for holistic management of your modern attack surface. Get a free 60-day trial of Tenable.io Vulnerability Management.