Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tenable : Use-After-Free Vulnerability in Google Chrome Exploited In The Wild (CVE-2019-5786)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 06:42pm EST

Google Chrome 72.0.3626.121 released to address in-the-wild exploitation of CVE-2019-5786.

Background

On March 1, Google announced the availability of Google Chrome version 72.0.3626.121 for Windows, Mac and Linux. On March 5, Google provided additional context about this release.

Analysis

Google Chrome 72.0.3626.121 addresses CVE-2019-5786, a Use-After-Free (UAF) vulnerability in FileReader, an application programming interface (API) included in browsers to allow web applications to read the contents of files stored on a user's computer. According to Google, this vulnerability has been exploited in the wild and was discovered and reported by Clement Lecigne, a security engineer from Google's Threat Analysis Group, at the end of February.

Solution

Tenable strongly advises users to upgrade to Google Chrome 72.0.3626.121 as soon as possible. Justin Schuh, leader of Google Chrome's Security and Desktop team, has issued a public service announcement about this particular release.

Identifying affected systems

A list of Nessus plugins to identify this vulnerability will appear here as they're released.

Get more information

Join Tenable's Security Response Team on the Tenable Community.

Learn more about Tenable, the first Cyber Exposure platform for holistic management of your modern attack surface. Get a free 60-day trial of Tenable.io Vulnerability Management.

Disclaimer

Tenable Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 23:41:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:26pMonteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Top Image Systems Ltd. - TISA
PR
07:26pCCHR Florida Hosts Open House for Self-Harm Awareness Month
GL
07:22pBSM TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Appointment of Michael Morrissey as COO
PU
07:22pOLEEO : Battle for Top Graduate Talent Has Never Been Fiercer
PU
07:22pSTRIKE ENERGY : 07-03-2019 West Erregulla Program Commences (238 KB)
PU
07:22pSNC LAVALIN : Five things Canada learned at the justice committee from Butts, Drouin
AQ
07:21pThe L. Ron Hubbard Theatre Premieres “Come and Get it” at the Scientology Information Center
GL
07:21pCACTUS : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
07:18pDollar to slip, no lift expected from any China trade deal - Reuters poll
RE
07:17pATHABASCA OIL CORPORATION : Announces 2018 Year-end Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
2EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil CEO sets plan to boost spending; shares dip
3APPLE : CEOs tell Trump they are hiring more Americans without college degrees
4SAPUTO INC. : SAPUTO : Announces a Change in Senior Management
5GENERAL MOLY, INC. : GENERAL MOLY : Announces Publication of the Mt. Hope Project's Draft Supplemental Environ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.