Tenable : Use-After-Free Vulnerability in Google Chrome Exploited In The Wild (CVE-2019-5786)

Google Chrome 72.0.3626.121 released to address in-the-wild exploitation of CVE-2019-5786.

Background

On March 1, Google announced the availability of Google Chrome version 72.0.3626.121 for Windows, Mac and Linux. On March 5, Google provided additional context about this release.

Analysis

Google Chrome 72.0.3626.121 addresses CVE-2019-5786, a Use-After-Free (UAF) vulnerability in FileReader, an application programming interface (API) included in browsers to allow web applications to read the contents of files stored on a user's computer. According to Google, this vulnerability has been exploited in the wild and was discovered and reported by Clement Lecigne, a security engineer from Google's Threat Analysis Group, at the end of February.

Solution

Tenable strongly advises users to upgrade to Google Chrome 72.0.3626.121 as soon as possible. Justin Schuh, leader of Google Chrome's Security and Desktop team, has issued a public service announcement about this particular release.

Identifying affected systems

