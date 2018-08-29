Log in
Tenable : Welcomes Diwakar Dayal to the Role of Managing Director, India and SAARC

08/29/2018 | 07:22am CEST

Dayal's appointment to this newly created role demonstrates Tenable's strong, ongoing commitment to the India and SAARC region.

Today, I'm delighted to announce the appointment of Diwakar Dayal to the newly created role of Managing Director, Tenable India and the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region. Dayal will oversee strategic direction, channel expansion and sales growth for Tenable in the region.

Dayal brings exceptional leadership skills and is well versed in building a partner network within India. His knowledge of the region and his decades of industry experience make him a valued addition to our team. Dayal's leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand in India, educate customers about Cyber Exposure -- the emerging discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era -- and provide them with the continuous monitoring and vulnerability management technology they need to overcome today's evolving threats.

In the new role, Dayal will drive business development throughout India and the SAARC region and optimize sales strategies to meet market demands and help customers use products, new features and services to their best advantage.

Diwakar Dayal, Managing Director, Tenable India and SAARC.

Prior to joining Tenable, Dayal held various positions at Cisco for over eight years, building a strong security sales team in India, and more recently managing the security channel sales team across Asia Pacific, Japan & Greater China, based out of Singapore.

Dayal previously worked for Juniper, leading the company's advanced technology portfolio while creating its entry into the Indian FSI market. Prior to that, he spent time at Dimension Data, Wipro and Sify, driving the security consulting, solutions and integration business. He earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing from T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) and completed his CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) in 2004. A passionate cybersecurity enthusiast, Dayal is based in Bangalore, India.

Please join me in welcoming Dayal to the team.

Learn more about Tenable.io, the first Cyber Exposure platform for holistic management of your modern attack surface. Get a free 60-day trial of Tenable.io Vulnerability Management.

Disclaimer

Tenable Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 05:21:08 UTC
