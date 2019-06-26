Log in
Tenaris Convenes General Meeting of Shareholders

06/26/2019 | 06:05pm EDT

LUXEMBOURG, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE, Buenos Aires and Mexico: TS and MTA Italy: TEN) announces that it has published the convening notice to the General Meeting of Shareholders that will be held on July 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. (Central European Time) at Tenaris’s registered office, located at 29, avenue de la Porte-Neuve, 3rd Floor, L-2227 Luxembourg, to consider, and if thought fit, approve the delisting of Tenaris’s shares from the Buenos Aires stock exchange, Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A., through a voluntary withdrawal from listing. The convening notice (which includes the agenda for the meeting and the procedures for attending and/or voting at the meeting) can be downloaded from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s website at www.bourse.lu/regulated-information-oam. In addition, the convening notice, together with the total number of shares and voting rights as of the date of the convening notice, and the proxy materials for the meeting (which include the shareholder meeting brochure and proxy statement with reports on each item of the agenda for the meeting and draft resolutions proposed to be adopted at the meeting, and the forms required for purposes of participating and/or voting at the meeting), may be obtained free of charge from Tenaris’s website at www.tenaris.com/investors, or at the Company’s registered office in Luxembourg.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna     
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
