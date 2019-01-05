Log in
Tenavolts, A Battery Leads to the collision of technology and environmental protection

01/05/2019

It’s widely acknowledged that green development on a global scale is the trending future. Nanfu takes the lead in proposing the concept of rechargeable lithium battery. The Company worked out a plan for the R&D of rechargeable lithium battery (Tenavolts) in 2013.

Tenavolts are commonly used in household appliances such as torch, electric toothbrush, toys, racing ...

Tenavolts are commonly used in household appliances such as torch, electric toothbrush, toys, racing cars, game controllers with longer time cycle. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tenavolts rechargeable lithium batteries have experienced a four-year development cycle. Eventually, accompanied by a series of technical breakthroughs. The rechargeable lithium battery of Tenavolts was rolled out in May 2018, known as the terminator of Ni-MH rechargeable batteries. In order to balance product environmental protection and usability, the R&D department strictly controls every technology, performance, safety and environmental protection. The launch of the product generated a lot of interest in the market and its performance is claimed to be supreme on a global scale, setting fair for industrial development. Meanwhile, the product hit the overseas market and was put on sale via major American online-shopping platforms.

It is reported that the Tenavolts will make its debut at CES 2019. Visitors will feast their eyes on the new product, thus catching a lot of attention during the event. On the eve of CES, Tenavolts will appear at the China Tech First Look amid a blaze of publicity by over 200 mainstream media in the world. Such attention is an eloquent testimony to its performance par excellence. Moreover, attendees can get up to 30% off discount by email sign up on the Tenavolts official website http://www.tenavolts.net/ces.html. There are more promotions will be available in the NANFU CES booth and China Tech First Look.

As one of the largest makers of alkaline battery in Asia, Nanfu is going ahead with the reform and is blazing a trail in the field of product structure in consideration of environment-friendliness. The efficient, safe and environment-friendly battery is a tribute to the skills of engineers, a true reflection on the profession and social responsibility of Nanfu. In the years ahead, Nanfu will continue to keep an ear to the ground and listen to what users think for more environment-friendly products through technical innovation.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.