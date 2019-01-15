Tenavolts' Rechargeable Lithium Battery Made Its Debut at CES 2019

The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) was in full swing in Las Vegas, USA on January 8. As one of the largest makers of alkaline batteries in Asia, Nanfu has participated in the CES. This time, Nanfu had launched three series of new technology products, including alkaline batteries, wireless portable chargers, and Tenavolts’ Rechargeable Lithium Battery, which successfully disrupted the battery industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005367/en/

Tenavolts's new 4 battery pack case has been launched at CES 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)

At CES, Nanfu showed the audience the super performance of the latest Tenavolts’ Rechargeable Lithium Battery by organizing a car race on the spot. Two cars were prepared in the car race; the white car was equipped with a normal Ni-MH rechargeable battery, while the red car was equipped with Tenavolts’ Rechargeable Lithium Battery. The result demonstrated that the voltage of the white car gradually decreased, while the red car successfully maintained a Constant Voltage state.

The outstanding performance of Tenavolts’ Rechargeable Lithium Battery has successfully drawn the attention of the media and the audience. A reporter for The Geek Church, a US technology media, immediately wrote and reported on the incident at CES: “It’s always refreshing to see something obvious implemented.”

With the technology of the lithium-ion polymer battery, 3-in-1 intelligent control chips, and other high technology, Tenavolts’ Rechargeable Lithium Battery can achieve full 1.5V full-voltage. Its Constant Voltage will revolutionize people’s life experience, and the performance and experience of battery-based electronic products will be improved comprehensively. In addition to Constant Voltage state, the lifespan of Tenavolts’ Rechargeable Lithium Battery has achieved up to 1,000 recharge cycles. TENAVOLTS only takes less than 2 hours to recharge, while other brands require at least 3 hours and even over 10 hours. Nanfu has been continuously innovating breakthroughs in technology and sustainable development in the future.

At present, Tenavolts has launched a new 4 battery pack case in the United States, and it is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HQ7QV7W/ref=twister_B07JYQFMG2?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1

In the future, Nanfu will continue to provide consumers with more offline experience opportunities through platforms such as CES, to timely understand and collect user opinions, and to prepare for better service.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005367/en/