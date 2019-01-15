Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tenavolts' Rechargeable Lithium Battery Made Its Debut at CES 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 05:32am EST

The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) was in full swing in Las Vegas, USA on January 8. As one of the largest makers of alkaline batteries in Asia, Nanfu has participated in the CES. This time, Nanfu had launched three series of new technology products, including alkaline batteries, wireless portable chargers, and Tenavolts’ Rechargeable Lithium Battery, which successfully disrupted the battery industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005367/en/

Tenavolts's new 4 battery pack case has been launched at CES 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)

Tenavolts's new 4 battery pack case has been launched at CES 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)

At CES, Nanfu showed the audience the super performance of the latest Tenavolts’ Rechargeable Lithium Battery by organizing a car race on the spot. Two cars were prepared in the car race; the white car was equipped with a normal Ni-MH rechargeable battery, while the red car was equipped with Tenavolts’ Rechargeable Lithium Battery. The result demonstrated that the voltage of the white car gradually decreased, while the red car successfully maintained a Constant Voltage state.

The outstanding performance of Tenavolts’ Rechargeable Lithium Battery has successfully drawn the attention of the media and the audience. A reporter for The Geek Church, a US technology media, immediately wrote and reported on the incident at CES: “It’s always refreshing to see something obvious implemented.”

With the technology of the lithium-ion polymer battery, 3-in-1 intelligent control chips, and other high technology, Tenavolts’ Rechargeable Lithium Battery can achieve full 1.5V full-voltage. Its Constant Voltage will revolutionize people’s life experience, and the performance and experience of battery-based electronic products will be improved comprehensively. In addition to Constant Voltage state, the lifespan of Tenavolts’ Rechargeable Lithium Battery has achieved up to 1,000 recharge cycles. TENAVOLTS only takes less than 2 hours to recharge, while other brands require at least 3 hours and even over 10 hours. Nanfu has been continuously innovating breakthroughs in technology and sustainable development in the future.

At present, Tenavolts has launched a new 4 battery pack case in the United States, and it is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HQ7QV7W/ref=twister_B07JYQFMG2?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1

In the future, Nanfu will continue to provide consumers with more offline experience opportunities through platforms such as CES, to timely understand and collect user opinions, and to prepare for better service.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:49aBP : Italy's Eni signs exploration and production deal in Oman
AQ
05:47aDigital-savvy silver-haired economy maturing in China
AQ
05:47aEUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Konnect Africa to Conquer the Ivorian Market for High-Speed Satellite Internet Access
BU
05:45aMÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT IN MÜNCHEN : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:45aSÜSS MICROTEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:44aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : :Notification of Results Release
PU
05:44aUMP HEALTHCARE : Poll Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 15 January 2019
PU
05:44aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP
PU
05:42aFrench logistics company Gefco hires banks to start IPO process
RE
05:42aRENAULT : Carlos Ghosn denied bail at Tokyo Court - Carlos Ghosn denied bail by Tokyo Court
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.
3PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : slips up as it denies fundraising plan
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : Newmont Set to Take Mining Crown -- WSJ
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : Volkswagen, Ford to announce automotive alliance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.