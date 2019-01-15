Tenavolts' Rechargeable Lithium Battery Made Its Debut at CES 2019

The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) was in full swing in
Las Vegas, USA on January 8. As one of the largest makers of alkaline
batteries in Asia, Nanfu has participated in the CES. This time, Nanfu
had launched three series of new technology products, including alkaline
batteries, wireless portable chargers, and Tenavolts’ Rechargeable
Lithium Battery, which successfully disrupted the battery industry.
Tenavolts's new 4 battery pack case has been launched at CES 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)
At CES, Nanfu showed the audience the super performance of the latest
Tenavolts’ Rechargeable Lithium Battery by organizing a car race on the
spot. Two cars were prepared in the car race; the white car was equipped
with a normal Ni-MH rechargeable battery, while the red car was equipped
with Tenavolts’ Rechargeable Lithium Battery. The result demonstrated
that the voltage of the white car gradually decreased, while the red car
successfully maintained a Constant Voltage state.
The outstanding performance of Tenavolts’ Rechargeable Lithium Battery
has successfully drawn the attention of the media and the audience. A
reporter for The Geek Church, a US technology media, immediately wrote
and reported on the incident at CES: “It’s always refreshing to see
something obvious implemented.”
With the technology of the lithium-ion polymer battery, 3-in-1
intelligent control chips, and other high technology, Tenavolts’
Rechargeable Lithium Battery can achieve full 1.5V full-voltage. Its
Constant Voltage will revolutionize people’s life experience, and the
performance and experience of battery-based electronic products will be
improved comprehensively. In addition to Constant Voltage state, the
lifespan of Tenavolts’ Rechargeable Lithium Battery has achieved up to
1,000 recharge cycles. TENAVOLTS only takes less than 2 hours to
recharge, while other brands require at least 3 hours and even over 10
hours. Nanfu has been continuously innovating breakthroughs in
technology and sustainable development in the future.
At present, Tenavolts has launched a new 4 battery pack case in the
United States, and it is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HQ7QV7W/ref=twister_B07JYQFMG2?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1
In the future, Nanfu will continue to provide consumers with more
offline experience opportunities through platforms such as CES, to
timely understand and collect user opinions, and to prepare for better
service.
