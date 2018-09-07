Log in
Tencent, Alibaba Declines Add to Pressure on Emerging-Market Index

09/07/2018 | 08:26am CEST

By Joanne Chiu

Asian stocks were mostly lower Friday. Benchmark Chinese indexes in Shenzhen and Shanghai fell less than half a percent, after dropping for the previous two days on trade worries. Indexes in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong also declined.

Friday's Big Theme

Asian technology stocks sold off, with Chinese heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd. following rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in hitting a fresh one-year low. Alibaba's drop was part of a broader overnight decline in the U.S., where tech shares were hit by trade concerns and worries about slowing demand for semiconductors.

What's Happening

The tech trouble adds to pressure on MSCI's widely followed gauge of emerging markets, which has already been hit by a strong dollar and trade friction. The index hit a 13-month low Thursday. That put it into bear-market territory, with a loss of more than 20% from its record high in January.

Tencent, Alibaba and South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. are among the largest constituents in MSCI's flagship emerging markets index.

American depositary receipts for Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, fell 2.7% in New York trading Thursday to a nearly one-year low. By midday Friday in Seoul, Samsung had fallen 2.7%. That put the world's biggest smartphone maker, which also produces memory chips, on track for a weekly loss of more than 7%--which would be its biggest since January. Rival chip maker SK Hynix Inc. pulled back 4%.

Meanwhile, Beijing's closer scrutiny of videogames has buffeted Tencent. The videogames and social-media giant fell 1.2% Friday morning to hit a fresh 13-month low. It has shed about 23% this year.

The weak sentiment makes it a difficult time for Tencent-backed Meituan Dianping to attempt an initial public offering of up to $4.5 billion in Hong Kong. The Chinese startup offers services from food delivery to movie tickets and hotel bookings.

Market Reaction

Jingyi Pan, a Singapore-based market strategist at IG Group, said the emerging-market selloff was a result of a strong dollar, worries about trade and jitters about contagion--or strains spreading across markets.

She said there was were "enormous event risks ahead" given the prospect of new U.S. tariffs targeting an additional $200 billion of Chinese goods, and uncertainty about potential Chinese retaliation.

Technology hardware companies rely heavily on global supply chains, and often especially on China. Memory-chip makers also face their own particular difficulties. This week, analysts at Morgan Stanley warned of weakening demand for these chips, rising pricing pressure and higher inventories.

Elsewhere

China held the yuan roughly steady against the dollar at 6.8212 in its daily fix, which sets a midpoint for currency trading onshore.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

