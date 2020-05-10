Tencent Backed Chinese Payment Technology Company Refiles Application for Hong Kong IPO

By P.R. Venkat



Chinese payment-based technology company Yeahka Ltd. has refiled its application for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, after first expressing its intention to list there in November.

The company, which counts Tencent Holdings Ltd. as one of its investors has appointed Nomura, CLSA and ABC International to advise on the IPO, according to an application filed to the Hong Kong Exchange late Sunday.

The application didn't disclose the size or the timing of the offer.

The company's revenue in 2019 was 2.26 billion yuan ($319.47 million) compared with CNY992.89 million in the same period a year earlier, the application showed.

Hong Kong's equity markets turned volatile in late January as the Covid-19 crisis that started in China spread globally.

Investors have been spooked by the pandemic as economies and corporations around the world face financial stress following lockdowns in many countries as part of efforts to contain the virus.

