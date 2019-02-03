Log in
Tencent-Backed Maoyan opens broadly flat on Hong Kong debut

02/03/2019 | 08:41pm EST
Sign of Maoyan Entertainment is seen at a news conference during the Shanghai International Film Festival in Shangha

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Maoyan Entertainment, China's top movie-ticketing platform by sales and backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd, opened broadly flat at HK$14.82 (1.45 pounds) on its Hong Kong stock market debut on Monday, after raising $250 million in a smaller IPO than expected.

Shares in Maoyan Entertainment rose as much as HK$14.94 in early morning trade, barely 1 percent higher than the initial public offering (IPO) price of HK$14.8, which was already at the bottom end of an indicative range.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.58% 348 End-of-day quote.10.55%
