Tencent : China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline in operation

12/02/2019 | 07:20am EST

HARBIN - The China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline was put into operation on Dec 2.

The pipeline began providing China with Russian natural gas, scheduled to reach 5 billion cubic meters in 2020 and increase to 38 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from 2024, under a 30-year contract signed between the China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and Russian gas giant Gazprom in May 2014.

The cross-border gas pipeline has a 3,000-km section in Russia and a 5,111-km stretch in China.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 12:19:02 UTC
