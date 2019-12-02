Tencent : China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline in operation

HARBIN - The China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline was put into operation on Dec 2.
The pipeline began providing China with Russian natural gas, scheduled to reach 5 billion cubic meters in 2020 and increase to 38 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from 2024, under a 30-year contract signed between the China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and Russian gas giant Gazprom in May 2014.
The cross-border gas pipeline has a 3,000-km section in Russia and a 5,111-km stretch in China.
