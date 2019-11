The company's net income rose to 1.02 billion yuan ($145.84 million), in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from 964 million yuan, a year earlier.

Revenue of the firm, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, rose about 31% to 6.51 billion yuan, above estimates of 6.45 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Pei Li in Beijing)