Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tencent-led investor group to take China's Bitauto private for $1.1 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 08:56am EDT

Chinese car comparison website Bitauto Holdings Ltd on Friday agreed to be taken private by an investor group backed by gaming and social media firm Tencent Holdings Ltd for $1.1 billion in cash.

As per the deal, Bitauto shareholders will receive $16 per share, representing a premium of nearly 12% to its closing price on Thursday.

The company's U.S.-listed shares were up nearly 9% at $15.60 in premarket trading on Friday.

The buyout offer comes at a time when the world's second-largest economy is gradually recovering from government imposed lockdowns to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The deal is expected close in the second half of 2020.

BofA Securities served as financial adviser to the investor group, which also includes private equity firm Hammer Capital, while Latham & Watkins LLP and Kirkland and Ellis served as U.S. legal counsel and Hong Kong legal counsel, respectively.  

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITAUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.21% 14.33 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.85% 442.4 End-of-day quote.17.78%
WILL GROUP, INC. -4.49% 702 End-of-day quote.-43.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:03aIDEX BIOMETRICS : Registration of board remuneration shares in IDEX Biometrics – 12 Jun 2020
PU
09:03aCATERPILLAR INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:03aPlaya Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Additional Financing of $224 Million and Amendment to Amended & Restated Credit Agreement
AQ
09:03aPBF LOGISTICS LP : Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® 30 MLP Index
PR
09:03aCNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index
PR
09:03aAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Institutions Group Welcomes ESSA Bank & Trust
BU
09:03aNEWS CORP : to Participate in Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Virtual Communications Conference
BU
09:03aELECTRONIC ARTS : and FIFA Announce Expanded Plans for EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Esports Competitions
BU
09:02aMATEON THERAPEUTICS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:02aBOXLIGHT CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL ST WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
4OC OERLIKON CORPORATION : PRODUCTION DURING THE CORONA CRISIS: Oerlikon protects employees with innovative dis..
5ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : SPECIAL REPORT: Vast amounts of Venezuelan oil are hidden en route to China, bypassing U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group