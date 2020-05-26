Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tencent to invest $70 billion in 'new infrastructure'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 03:52am EDT
A Tencent sign is seen at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen

By Pei Li

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings will invest 500 billion yuan ($70 billion) over the next five years in technology infrastructure including cloud computing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, the company said Tuesday.

The announcement comes after call by Beijing last month for a tech-driven structural upgrade of the world's second-largest economy through investment in "new infrastructure" and a boom in demand for business software and cloud services.

Other key sectors of the investment include blockchain, servers, big data centres, supercomputer centres, internet of things operating systems, 5G networks and quantum computing, Dowson Tong, senior executive vice president of Tencent, told state media in an interview.

Tencent is best-known for its WeChat messaging app and a range of popular games but is aiming to expand into business services as consumer internet growth slows and companies shift number-crunching from their own computers to the cloud.

Tencent shares were 2.5% higher following the announcement.

Tencent has said while cloud businesses suffered amid the COVID-19 outbreak it expected to see accelerated cloud services and enterprise software adoption from offline industries and public sectors over the longer term.

"Expediting the 'new infrastructure' strategy will help further cement virus containment success," Guangming Daily quoted Tong as saying.

Tencent Cloud had 18% of China's cloud market in the fourth quarter, trailing Alibaba Group Holding Ltd which commanded 46.4%, according to research firm Canalys.

Alibaba said last month it would invest 200 billion yuan in its cloud infrastructure over three years.

(Reporting by Pei Li; Editing by David Clarke)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -5.87% 199.7 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.02% 416.6 End-of-day quote.10.92%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 7.1414 Delayed Quote.2.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:20aSAGA TANKERS ASA : Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
04:20aSCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04:18aCADOGAN PETROLEUM : Issue of Equity
PU
04:18aDecline in Expectations Reveals Persistent Uncertainty
PU
04:18aMYANMAR STRATEGIC : Proposed Share Issuance Programme
PU
04:18aMYANMAR STRATEGIC : Proposed acquisition of WSE Vietnam
PU
04:18aIDGC OF CENTRE JSC : Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region to provide the city of Dobrograd in the Vladimir region with a “smart” electric grid infrastructure
PU
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15aResult of Riksbank certificate sale
GL
04:14aUniper, Mitsui OSK sign contract for German LNG terminal ship
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
3PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese provincial official urges shut down of CNPC's Dalian refinery
4ORSTED A/S : ORSTED A/S : Leading Danish companies join forces on an ambitious sustainable fuel project
5ARGENX SE : argenx Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 ADAPT Trial of Efgartigimod in Patients wit..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group