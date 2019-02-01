Tender Corporation : Joins With Victor Capital Partners to Accelerate Growth

LITTLETON, N.H., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tender Corporation, which sells a range of best-in-class branded consumer products, today announced the completion of a management-led transaction to recapitalize the business and to help the growing company accelerate its growth in both the outdoor and consumer packaged goods marketplaces. The new investor group is led by Victor Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in middle-market businesses with powerful brands, and the company's CEO Jason Cartwright, who will retain a significant investment in the business.

Founded in 1973 in the heart of New Hampshire's White Mountains, Tender Corporation has built a range of trusted brands in safety, preparedness and first aid. Tender's product portfolio includes After Bite®, the leader in insect bite relief, highly-rated insect repellents Ben's® and Natrapel®, and outdoor first aid and survival product leaders Adventure Medical Kits® and Survive Outdoors Longer®. Tender Corporation will maintain its operational headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Littleton, New Hampshire, as well as its marketing and sales office in Alameda, California.

"Partnering with Victor Capital will ensure continued and accelerated growth and innovation for Tender Corporation's strong portfolio of brands and allows us to better serve our global retail and on-line partners and our loyal consumers," says Cartwright. "The relationship will also allow the company to continue its successful strategy of selectively introducing and acquiring new, innovative products and brands that can benefit from our global distribution relationships."

"We are excited to be partnering with Jason and the Tender Corporation team in the next chapter of the company's growth," says Victor Capital Managing Partner Doug Korn. "We look forward to helping the company expand its reach into new markets, enhance its core product offerings, and continue the strong growth trajectory it has enjoyed in recent years."

The primary selling shareholder was Prospect Partners, LLC, the Chicago-based private equity firm. Financing for the transaction was provided by Deerpath Capital Management, LP and Tender's shareholders were represented by Piper Jaffray & Co. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Longtime CPG executive Gary A. Kiedaisch to serve as Chairman of the Board

Gary Kiedaisch, an experienced outdoor products and consumer packaged goods executive with a long history of helping companies grow and prosper, is also investing in Tender and joining the company's Board of Directors as Chairman. Kiedaisch recently served as Chairman and CEO of Igloo Products Corporation, and as CEO of the Coleman Company.

"Tender Corporation has an impressive portfolio of products that can be used in almost every household around the world," says Kiedaisch. "This iconic company has a long history of marketing the highest quality products, helping people enjoy the outdoors while staying safe and comfortable."

About Tender Corporation: Founded in 1973 in the heart of New Hampshire's iconic White Mountains, Tender Corporation brands have always operated with a simple, unified goal: To help people enjoy the outdoors, no matter the conditions. With innovative products from the organized-by-injury Adventure® Medical Kits to the category-dominating After Bite® insect sting treatment, Tender has—and continues—to make good on that promise. www.tendercorp.com

About Victor Capital Partners: Victor Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in branded businesses with compelling growth potential. Victor Capital's focus areas include specialty consumer products and services, industrial manufacturing and technology, and industrial and business services. Victor Capital uses its capital and resources to partner with companies that have valuable brands, solid foundations in technology, potential for add-on acquisitions, and attractive business and market trends and characteristics. The firm was founded by Douglas R. Korn, a private equity veteran who has been partnering with strong management teams to help build great companies since the late 1980s. For more information on Victor Capital, please visit www.VictorCapitalPartners.com.

