Tender documentation - subject od procurement: CPDLC SB and COMPONENTS PURCHASE (.doc)

Montenegro Airlines AD Podgorica

Procurement process evidence number: 10/19 - 1407

Place and date: Podgorica, 12.03.2019. godine

TENDER DOCUMENTATION

SUBJECT OF PROCUREMENT: CPDLC SB and COMPONENTS PURCHASE





CONTENT OF TENDER DOCUMENTATION

INVITATION FOR PUBLIC TENDERING OPEN PROCESS .. 3 SUBJECT OF PROCUREMENT TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS .. 6

INVITATION FOR PUBLIC TENDERING OPEN PROCESS

I Company`sName and place of business

Requester: Montenegro Airlines AD Podgorica Point of contact: Ivan Petrović Address: Ul. Beogadska br. 10. Zip code: 81000 Place of Business: Podgorica, Crna Gora PIB (Business Identification Number): 02737175 Phone No: + 382 20/405-423 Fax: + 382 20/405-423 E-mail address: ivan.petrovic@montenegroairlines.com Internet page (web): www.montenegroairlines.com

II Subject of procurement

a) Subject of procurement type

¨services

b) Subject of procurement description

CPDLC modification E-195 aircraft

III Type of process

¨open procedure

IV CONDITIONS FOR TENDERING

Mandatory conditions

Only Bidders that satisfy following conditions can participate in tendering process:

1) Registered for activities requested by tender; 2) Approved or certified for activities requested by tender in accordance with regulations; 3) Fulfilled business tax and employer obligations in accrodance with law.

Condition under 1) is related to Bidders that are registered and have place of business in Montenegro.

Condition under 3) is related to Bidders that are registered and have place of business in Montenegro.

Note:

Bidder is obliged to submit original or certified copies of proofs of fulfillment of conditions for participation in procurement procedure and other requested proofs.

If Bidder failes to submit original or certified copies of proofs his/her bid will be considered as inadequate.

V Deadline for submission of bids

¨ 20 days after publishing the tender ad on a www.montenegroairlines.com.

VI Works execution due limitand location

a) Works execution due limit: 15-04-2019.

b) Location of ordered works execution:n/a

VII Language of the tender:

¨montenegrin language and other language that it is in official use in Montenegro, in accordance with Constitution and the law,

¨english.

VIII Most faverable bid (tender) criterion

¨lowest offered routine works price number of points 90

¨ shortest turnaround time (TAT) number of points 10

IX Time and place for submitting tender

Tenders will be submitted, on working days from 08:00 until 16:00, local Podgorica time. Last date for submitting tender is 26-02-2019. until 12:00,local Podgorica time.

Tenders could be submitted:

¨directly, at the address`Beogradska No. 10, Podgorica` of the "Montenegro Airlines" AD Podgorica,documents archive office,

¨by registered mail with tracking option, to the address `Beogradska No.10, Podgorica`,

¨by e-mail.

Submitted bid in electronic form must be signed by an advanced electronic signature.

A bid in electronic form must have a timestamp in accordance with the law regulating electronic signature.

X Deadline for choosing most faverable bid (tender)

Within 7 days after openning tenders, decision on most faverable offer will be made.

XI Other important information and conditions for tendering

Payment terms and method:

Payment terms:

- Cash in Advance

Payment method: invoice payment.

XII Note:

Company is authorized to withdraw tender at any moment without providing explanations, before opening, evaluating, during decision-making phase or before reaching decision on most favorable bid.

In case there is only one Bidder:

Company is authorized to withdraw tender at any moment, and/or,

Company will start negotiation process in order to reduce offered price.

In case Company does not find offered conditions acceptable, Company will withdraw tender.



SUBJECT OF PROCUREMENT TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

In order to improve the communication between traffic controllers and pilot, the introduction of the Aeronautical Telecommunications Network (ATN) - Controller Pilot Datalink Communication (CPDLC) is necessary, since it improves the communication efficiency and supports data communication over the Aeronautical Telecommunications Network (ATN).

For these are need the following:

a) SB 190-23-0011 (design and modification procedure); b) Pentium M modules, effective for a / c: 19000180 and 19000283

- AIOP Pentium M pn: 7028432-1902

- CMC Pentium M pn: 7034055-1901

- NIC / PROC Pentium M pn: 7038231-1902

- AMM pn: 7027208-1903;

Effective for a / c: 19000180,19000283 and 19000358 c) upgrade 3rd VDR to Mode II pn: 7026201-803; d) Installation of CMF 1 and 2.

Tender commission for bids opening and evaluation:

Velimir Suknović, president of the commission ______________________

Đorđe Vujisić, member of the commission ______________________

Đorđije Đurović, member of the commission ______________________