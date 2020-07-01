Tender for Redesign & Rebuild of the Internet Site of the Central Bank of Barbados

Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

The Central Bank of Barbados wishes to invite Expressions of Interest for tenders from eligible contractors for the Redesign & Rebuild of the Internet Site of the Central Bank of Barbados. Persons wishing to tender should contact Angela Skeete or Novaline Brewster of the Central Bank of Barbados for the full Terms of Reference and Website Design Brief at

angela.skeete@centralbank.org.bb

or

novaline.brewster@centralbank.org.bb

Tenders are expected to meet the following criteria as listed in the Bank's procurement policy

Tenders based in Barbados are required to submit along with their tenders

(1) A copy of a certificate of good standing

(2) Current certificates of clearance from the Barbados Revenue Authority

(3) Certificates of clearance from the National Insurance Department

(4) An extract from your by-Laws indicating the names of other authorized to sign agreements and the address to which notices should be submitted.

(5) Declaration that persons authorized to sign and having powers of representation and decision making have not been convicted of an offence concerning their professional judgement, or have been the subject of any court judgement in relation to fraud, corruption or other illegal activities

Tenderers not based in Barbados are required to comply with the items numbered (1), (4) and (5) above.

The Bank has recently revised its Procurement Policies, and we require that all tender documents address the following Key Considerations:

Criterion 1: Cost

Costs should be competitive, although the Bank does not bind itself to the lowest, or any tender

Criterion 2: Staff Complement and Estimated Staff to be Assigned

The successful tenderer should detail their capacity to provide adequate personnel for the services to be performed. This must include a person to whom issues that arise from time to time might be addressed.

Criterion 3: General Experience and Previous Working Experience with the Bank

Please indicate any past experience working with the Bank, detailing the nature of the services provided and the time period.

Criterion 4: Existing Client Portfolio and References

Experience providing similar services to institutions and/or companies whose standards and requirements may be considered as equivalent to those of the Central Bank should be detailed within the Tender. An overview of the services provided, and key contacts should be included.

In addition to the foregoing, any known or perceived conflicts of interest on the part of tenderers must be disclosed. Conflicts of interest include but are not limited to proprietary or other close business, personal or familial relationships with Directors and officers of the Bank. Doubtful cases should be disclosed to the Bank for due consideration.

Tenderers should be aware that the Labour Clauses (Public Contracts) Act Cap 349 shall in so far as is applicable to the tender apply to any contract made in respect to the tender. Full conditions of the Act Cap. 349 shall be obtained from the Chief Labour officer, National Insurance Building, Culloden Road, St. Michael.

The Bank shall enter into a full contract with the successful tenderer in a form acceptable to both parties. One of the Contracts conditions will require that the Bank will be indemnified against the cost of any damage to equipment, property or injury to persons caused by the service providers while on the Bank's premises.

The successful tenderer may be asked to sign a bond for the due execution and performance of the works.

You are also advised that should you be successful in your bid, the agreement between the Central Bank of Barbados and you may contain a liquidated damages clause, the effect of which is to ensure the timely performance of the contractor's obligations.

Tenders should be submitted in a sealed envelope marked Confidential and TENDER FOR Redesign & Rebuild of the Internet Site of the Central Bank of Barbados and should be addressed to

The Chairman

Tenders Committee

Central Bank of Barbados

Tom Adams Financial Centre

P.O. Box 1016

BRIDGETOWN