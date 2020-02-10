Log in
Tenet Healthcare and Desert Regional Medical Center Settle False Claims Act Suit with Federal Government

02/10/2020 | 04:54pm EST

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP announced that multinational healthcare company Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Desert Regional Medical Center, one of Tenet’s hospitals located in Palm Springs, California, have agreed to settle a qui tam suit and pay $1.4 million to the United States.

Sanford Heisler Sharp represented Relator Michael Grace who filed the case against Tenet Healthcare and Desert Regional Medical Center in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California under the whistleblower provisions of the federal False Claims Acts in March 2017. Relator Grace was represented by Sanford Heisler Sharp’s Washington, D.C. Managing Partner H. Vincent McKnight and co-chair of the firm’s whistleblower practice, San Diego Managing Partner Ed Chapin, Of Counsel Grant Morris, and Senior Litigation Counsel Christine Dunn. The United States was represented by Benjamin Young of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division. 

Mr. Grace, a former employee of Desert Regional Medical Center, alleged that Tenet and Desert Regional engaged in a scheme to submit false Medicare claims arising from the medically unnecessary implantation of cardiac event records by various physicians at Desert Regional from 2014-2017. 

Tenet and Desert Regional agreed to pay approximately $1.4 million to settle the federal claims against them. The Relator will receive $240,789 of that federal settlement and an additional $250,000 for attorneys’ fees.

About Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP

Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP is a national public interest class-action litigation law firm with offices in New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, San Diego, Nashville, and Baltimore. Sanford Heisler Sharp focuses on employment discrimination, wage and hour, whistleblower, criminal/sexual violence, and financial services matters. The firm has recovered over $1 billion for its clients through many verdicts and settlements.

For the latest news about Sanford Heisler Sharp, visit the firm’s newsroom or follow the firm on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

If you have potential legal claims and are seeking counsel, please call 646-402-5650 or email david.sanford@sanfordheisler.com. Attorneys at Sanford Heisler Sharp would like to have the opportunity to help you.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
