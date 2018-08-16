Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation : August 1 Crop Production Forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 07:11pm CEST

Tennessee's agricultural producers remain optimistic about the 2018 crop year, particularly corn, which is expected to produce a record yield,' said Debra Kenerson, State Statistician.
'We express our sincere gratitude to agricultural producers for making this picture of Tennessee agriculture possible.'

Corn production in Tennessee was forecast at 127 million bushels, up 5 percent from the previous crop. Yield was estimated at 174 bushels per acre, up 3 bushels from the 2017 level. Acres for harvest as grain were estimated at 730,000 acres, up 20,000 acres from 2017. The U.S. corn production was forecast at 14.6 billion bushels, down slightly from
2017. Based on conditions as of August 1, yields are expected to average 178.4 bushels per acre, up 1.8 bushels from 2017. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 81.8
million acres, unchanged from the June forecast but down 1 percent from 2017.

Soybean production for Tennessee was forecast at 84.3 million bushels, an increase of
2 percent from 2017. Yield was estimated at 49.0 bushels per acre, down 1.0 bushels from a year ago. Acreage for harvest as beans was estimated at 1.72 million acres, up 60,000 acres from the previous year. U.S. soybean production was forecast at 4.59 billion bushels,
up 4 percent from last year. Based on August 1 conditions, yields are expected to average 51.6 bushels per acre, up 2.5 bushels from last year. Area for harvest is forecast at 88.9
million acres, down a percentage point from 2017.

Tennessee farmers expect to produce 18.6 million bushels of winter wheat during 2018 from 295,000 acres for harvest. The expected crop for 2018 would be down 3 percent from the previous year. Growers expect a yield of 63.0 bushels per acre, down 7.0 bushel from 2017 and unchanged from July. Winter wheat production for the Nation was forecast at
1.19 billion bushels, down 6 percent from 2017. The United States yield is forecast at 47.9 bushels per acre, down 0.1 bushels from last month and down 2.3 bushels from last year. The expected area to be harvested for grain or seed totals 24.8 million acres, down 2
percent from last year.

Tennessee cotton production is projected at 755,000 bales, up 3 percent from last year. Cotton yield is forecast to average 1,050 pounds per acre, up 17 pounds per acre from the previous year. Producers expect to harvest 345,000 acres, up 5,000 acres from 2017.
U.S. cotton production was forecast at 19.2 million bales, down 8 percent from 2017. Yields are forecast to average 911 pounds per acre, up 6 pounds from last year. Harvested acreage is estimated at 10.1 million acres, down 9 percent from the previous year.

Tennessee burley tobacco production was forecast at 15.3 million pounds, down 15
percent from 2017. Yield was projected at 1,700 pounds per acre, up 200 pounds from the 2017 crop. Harvested acreage was estimated at 9,000 acres, down 3,000 acres from last year's crop. For the burley producing states production was forecast at 133 million pounds, down 17 percent from last year. Burley growers plan to harvest 69,800 acres, down 14
percent from 2017. Yields were expected to average 1,905 pounds per acre, down 72 pounds from last year.

Production of Tennessee dark fire-cured tobacco was forecast at 19.0 million pounds, down 9 percent from the previous year. Tennessee dark air-cured tobacco production was forecast at 3.45 million pounds, down 14 percent from last year.

Tennessee other hay production was forecasted at 4.14 million tons, up 6 percent from last year.

Disclaimer

Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 17:10:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:48pChina, U.S. to hold lower-level trade talks in late August
RE
07:46pPRODUCT SPOTLIGHT : Portable Furnace Dolly
PU
07:46pWAWA : Announces Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Cold Brew Coffee
PU
07:37pU.S., China to Resume Trade Talks as Tariffs Bite -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:36pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. seed sellers push for limits on Monsanto, BASF weed killer
RE
07:34pTrump Says He Is in 'No Rush' to Renegotiate Nafta
DJ
07:31pVirtual Crypto ups the ante for Bitcoin services in SA
AQ
07:26pAPI AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE : U.S. sets new record for natural gas liquids production, ties record for crude oil in July
PU
07:26pUNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND : URI chemistry professor develops new contaminant detection technique for blood thinner heparin
PU
07:21pEURASIAN RESOURCES SARL : Westminster Magistrates’ Court withdraws arrest warrant for Benedikt Sobotka, Chief Executive Officer of Eurasian Resources Group, at request of SFO
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3ATLANTIA : THE LATEST: Company responsible for bridge pledges action
4CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION L : France backs Canadian for Air France-KLM CEO job as board meets
5H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.