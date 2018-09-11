Tennessee State University : For Tennessee State University, Southern Heritage Classic Cancellation Not a Loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) - Although the much-anticipated 29th Southern Heritage Classic football game was cancelled due to inclement weather, TSU's spirit remained high.

The university experienced gains in recruitment, fundraising and community relations - three of TSU's main goals at the annual gathering.

The game between TSU and Jackson State University was eventually called off due to the weather. After more than three hours of lightning delays, the game was cancelled.

TSU, with a 17-11 SHC record, was looking to extend its current win streak, which stands at 6-0 over JSU. Last year, the TSU Tigers defeated the JSU Tigers 17-15 before more than 47,000 fans in the Liberty Bowl.

While there was obvious disappointment, it did not overshadow positive experiences that occurred during the weekend.

Leading up to Saturday's game, TSU officials, administrators and staff engaged in a number of activities around Memphis. Among them, a life changing experience when TSU President Glenda Glover was taken on a guided tour of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the only facility in the world with a research center and a hospital in the same venue.

Accompanied by former Memphis Mayor AC Wharton, and Richard Lee Snow, senior adviser for Multicultural Marketing & Business Development for St. Jude, Glover saw labs and research facilities. She also received the history on the vision of St. Jude's founder Danny Thomas, the evolution of the hospital, as well as its partnership with African-American communities, institutions and organizations.

Hospital employees who are TSU graduates were among those who greeted Glover. Earlier, Emily Greer, chief administrative officer of the St. Jude Children's Hospital and Research Center, received Glover.

'It was phenomenal to see all the research that's being done to save lives,' Glover said. 'I am also amazed to see the generosity of the hospital as it pertains to patients, when families' only concern is the well-being of their child and not costs. That is truly amazing.'

The rain also didn't stop Tennessee State University sophomore Rachelle Brown from winning big at the Classic. Brown received the first of four $10,000 McDonald's 'True to the HBCU' scholarships, facilitated by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. While maintaining a 3.8 grade point average, the Memphis native was active in her community: sorting and packaging food at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Nashville, Tennessee; collecting supplies for homeless women and victims of natural disasters in the Virgin Islands; and serving as a reading volunteer with Smart Baby, an organization promoting childhood literacy to children.

'I chose to attend an HBCU, for the rich education, both inside and outside the classroom,' Brown said. 'I wanted to go to a college that would encourage me to step outside of my comfort zone and provide me with an atmosphere designed to promote excellence.'

As for recruitment, officials said a number of top graduating high school seniors who attended TSU's Memphis Recruitment Reception on Sept. 7 have signed on to attend the university next fall. They said nearly 80 percent of the students who attended the reception in the Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel have already met 'scholarship requirements.'

'We have already received their scholarship applications, transcripts and ACT scores,' said Dr. Gregory Clark, director of high school relations and NCAA certification at TSU. To be considered for a scholarship, a candidate must have at least a 3.0 GPA and 21 or higher on the ACT.

More than 200 high school seniors from the West Tennessee area and their parents attended the standing-room-only program in one of the hotel's reception areas.

According to officials of the Office of Institutional Advancement, this year's Alumni Mixer - a key fundraising event of the Classic week - was a big success. With President Glover and Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young, vice president for Research and Institutional Advancement leading the charge, more than $20,000 was raised and nearly 20 new individuals joined the President's Society. These are individuals who commit to contributing $1,000 or more a year.

'We just want to say thank you for all that you do for Tennessee State University to help keep needy students in school,' Glover said. 'Your continued financial, material and other support and gifts are making a big difference in our students' lives. We are thankful beyond measure for your support.'

During the week, Glover, accompanied by several senior university officials, also visited Power Center Academy High School and Whitehaven High School where she spoke to students and administrators, and answered questions about the importance of a college education and the programs and offerings at TSU.

Earlier on Saturday, Glover, the TSU Aristocrat of Bands, student organizations, including Mr. TSU and Miss TSU and their court, lead the 29th Southern Heritage Classic Parade in Memphis, with thousands along the route cheering on parade participants.

Next year's Southern Heritage Classic football game is scheduled for Sept. 14.

