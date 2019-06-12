Tennessee Urology : Announces New Ambulatory Surgical Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee Urology, the state's premier urology practice, is pleased to announce the opening of the Urologic Surgery Center of Knoxville, a joint venture with Covenant Health, located on the Fort Sanders West medical campus in West Knoxville. This state-of-the-art facility is the only ambulatory surgical center in East Tennessee dedicated solely to the treatment of urologic conditions.

"We are very excited to offer our patients outstanding surgical care on an outpatient basis," said Lee Congleton, III, M.D., F.A.C.S., Executive Council President of Tennessee Urology. "In addition, the Center is equipped with the latest equipment and operating facilities in order to serve our patients with high-quality care in a comfortable, private setting."

The Center can accommodate a wide variety of surgical procedures for most urological conditions, including cystoscopy, Interstim® Therapy for overactive bladder, penile prosthesis, prostate biopsies, stent placements, ureteroscopy for stone removal, the UroLift® System for enlarged prostate and vasectomy.

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, the nation's leader in ambulatory health care accreditation, has certified the Urologic Surgery Center of Knoxville, which demonstrates the Center's commitment to providing safe, high quality services to its patients.

The Urologic Surgery Center of Knoxville is located at on the campus of Fort Sanders West Covenant Health, 210 Fort Sanders West Blvd., Suite 200, Knoxville, TN 37922.

About Tennessee Urology

Tennessee Urology is the region's premier urology practice with 16 board-certified urologists serving patients in nine medical offices in the greater Knoxville area and surrounding counties. The group provides a broad array of urologic services, and its integrated approach to urologic care provides patients with access to experienced specialists, a comprehensive support team of healthcare professionals, innovative diagnostic tools, and highly advanced treatments and therapies.

Tennessee Urology is an affiliate of United Urology Group, a management services organization whose member groups of urology practices today also include Chesapeake Urology, with 25 offices located throughout Maryland and Delaware, and Colorado Urology with 11 locations throughout the Denver metro, greater Boulder and Foothills areas. United Urology's vision is to support the creation of a national network of urology affiliates, which will enable urologists to meet the needs of their patients more effectively by utilizing the financial and operational strengths of United Urology.

