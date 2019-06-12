Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tennessee Urology : Announces New Ambulatory Surgical Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 10:31am EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee Urology, the state's premier urology practice, is pleased to announce the opening of the Urologic Surgery Center of Knoxville, a joint venture with Covenant Health, located on the Fort Sanders West medical campus in West Knoxville. This state-of-the-art facility is the only ambulatory surgical center in East Tennessee dedicated solely to the treatment of urologic conditions.   

Tennessee Urology (PRNewsfoto/Tennessee Urology)

"We are very excited to offer our patients outstanding surgical care on an outpatient basis," said Lee Congleton, III, M.D., F.A.C.S., Executive Council President of Tennessee Urology.  "In addition, the Center is equipped with the latest equipment and operating facilities in order to serve our patients with high-quality care in a comfortable, private setting."   

The Center can accommodate a wide variety of surgical procedures for most urological conditions, including cystoscopy, Interstim® Therapy for overactive bladder, penile prosthesis, prostate biopsies, stent placements, ureteroscopy for stone removal, the UroLift® System for enlarged prostate and vasectomy.

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, the nation's leader in ambulatory health care accreditation, has certified the Urologic Surgery Center of Knoxville, which demonstrates the Center's commitment to providing safe, high quality services to its patients.

The Urologic Surgery Center of Knoxville is located at on the campus of Fort Sanders West Covenant Health, 210 Fort Sanders West Blvd., Suite 200, Knoxville, TN 37922.

About Tennessee Urology

Tennessee Urology is the region's premier urology practice with 16 board-certified urologists serving patients in nine medical offices in the greater Knoxville area and surrounding counties. The group provides a broad array of urologic services, and its integrated approach to urologic care provides patients with access to experienced specialists, a comprehensive support team of healthcare professionals, innovative diagnostic tools, and highly advanced treatments and therapies. 

Tennessee Urology is an affiliate of United Urology Group, a management services organization whose member groups of urology practices today also include Chesapeake Urology, with 25 offices located throughout Maryland and Delaware, and Colorado Urology with 11 locations throughout the Denver metro, greater Boulder and Foothills areas. United Urology's vision is to support the creation of a national network of urology affiliates, which will enable urologists to meet the needs of their patients more effectively by utilizing the financial and operational strengths of United Urology.

For more information about Tennessee Urology, please visit https://www.tnurology.com/.

Media Contact:
Patricia Schnably, Vice President, Marketing & Communications
United Urology Group
25 Crossroads Drive, Suite 306, Owings Mills, MD 21117
443-738-8107
pschnably@uniteduro.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tennessee-urology-announces-new-ambulatory-surgical-center-300866327.html

SOURCE Tennessee Urology


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:48aReflection Sciences Announces $1.3M Seed Round and Three New Board Members
BU
10:47aPHONE2ACTION : Introduces Convo; New Tool for Writing Letters to Lawmakers Increases Impact of Advocacy Campaigns
BU
10:46aRenault's priority is to strengthen alliance with Nissan - chairman
RE
10:46aBanks net position in the Riksbank
GL
10:46aLONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES : AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Outcome of AGM
PR
10:46aFORD MOTOR : to Recall 1.2 Million Explorers in North America--Update
DJ
10:46aBB&T, SunTrust Choose Hearst Tower in Charlotte for Headquarters
DJ
10:46aMEDIA ALERT : Cadence to Showcase Aerospace and Defense Solutions at the 2019 International Paris Air Show
BU
10:44aCHINESE FOOD AND BEVERAGE : Poll results of annual general meeting held on 12 june 2019 (
PU
10:44aBLACKBERRY OPTION ALERT : Jun 21 $8.5 Calls Sweep (7) above Ask!: 5000 @ $0.173 vs 7991 OI; Earnings 6/21 Before Open [est] Ref=$8.235
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About