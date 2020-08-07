Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tennessees 1st Democratic Nominee Blair Walsingham Announces the Freedom Grant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 09:00am EDT

EIDSON, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Blair Walsingham, Democratic Congressional nominee in Tennessee's 1st District will award two "Freedom Grants," $500/month for one year to district residents. Walsingham says that her Freedom Grant, not dependent upon a vote for her, is intended to "empower individuals to move beyond survival."

Blair Walsingham - Blair For Congress

EIDSON, Tenn., Aug 07, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Blair Walsingham, Democratic Congressional nominee in Tennessee's 1st District will award two "Freedom Grants," $500/month for one year to district residents. Walsingham says that her Freedom Grant, not dependent upon a vote for her, is intended to "empower individuals to move beyond survival." If elected, she will seek legislation for a Freedom Dividend, a monthly basic income of $1000 to Americans 18 and over.

Walsingham says that corporations thrive on benefits from tax dollars, and says, "It's time for taxpayers to thrive too." Walsingham cites direct cash distributions by Dolly Parton following the Gatlinburg fires, and per capita distribution in the nearby Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, as models of basic income. "In the EBCI, this practice improved quality of life and increased opportunity," says Walsingham, who interviewed Principal Chief Sneed for her podcast.

While basic income plans vary, Walsingham's plan is universal. "This dividend unites Americans with a shared benefit of citizenship," she says, pointing out that while her plan could eradicate poverty, the advantages are not just for low income households.

"Middle class Americans," adds Walsingham, "are suffering from debt and healthcare bills." A common rationale for basic income is automation in the workplace, which the McKinsey Global Institute says may eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

Interest in basic income has grown during COVID-19 after Congress passed a round of stimulus checks. A trial UBI in Stockton, Calif., showed that recipients increased spending on food by 12% from the same time last year.

More money in the hands of Americans means more spending. Walsingham says we can "replace the cycle of poverty with a cycle of prosperity," and that her campaign's Freedom Grant initiative is a step in that direction.

If elected, Blair Walsingham would be the first Democrat to represent Tennessee's 1st District in over a hundred years.

To learn more, visit https://blairforcongress.com/

About Blair Walsingham:

Blair Walsingham, candidate for U.S. Congress, TN-01, is endorsed by key community and national organizations, including former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Running on a platform of health, freedom, and financial security, Blair is a veteran, small business owner, and resides in Hawkins County with her family.

*Link to images for media: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-0VA6dom6xN7b2b3_jR1dYE7eW01Vkhh

Paid for by Blair For Congress

News Source: Blair for Congress

Related link: https://blairforcongress.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/tennessees-1st-democratic-nominee-blair-walsingham-announces-the-freedom-grant/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:14aALROSA : The largest natural color diamond ever found in Russia's Yakutia
PU
09:12aU.S. Black-white unemployment rate gap widens again in July
RE
09:09aCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : Manufacturing output almost 10 percent down in June
PU
09:08aU.S. Unemployment Rate Falls in July to 10.2% as U.S. Adds 1.8 Million Jobs -- Update
DJ
09:06aUNITED STATES : Average Hourly Earnings better than estimates at 0.2%
09:05aUNITED STATES : Non-Farm Employment Change better than estimates at 1763K
09:05aHoliday Inn Express & Suites in Carpinteria Goes Solar to Reduce Hotel’s Carbon Footprint
SE
09:04aUNITED STATES : Unemployment Rate better than estimates at 10.2%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump preps bans on WeChat, TikTok, stoking tension with Beijing
2TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : to make Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in..
3SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD. : SHL provides preliminary update on financial results for 1HY2020
4ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N.V. : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
5CORBION NV : CORBION : Second Quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group