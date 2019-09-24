Tenorshare Software Line-up is Now Compatible with iOS 13

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sep 24, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Tenorshare has updated all iOS related products including Reiboot, iCareFone, UltData and 4uKey. The updated versions are perfectly compatible with the newest iOS 13.



Leading the field in data security and system fixes for iOS, Tenorshare commits to providing you with the quickest and most effective solution to iOS 13 problems.



ReiBoot - iOS 13 Update Stuck Repair Software

ReiBoot is a powerful system repair tool that can fix more than 50+ iOS system problems like stuck on Apple logo, screen won't turn on, recovery mode loop etc. If you find that upgrading to IOS 13 causes a lot of problems to your phone - such as iOS 13 stuck on apple logo, iOS 13 stuck on loading screen, iOS 13 stuck on update and so on - you can use ReiBoot to solve most problems easily. It also supports downgrade of iOS 13 to iOS 12.



iCareFone - Backup/Restore iPhone without iTunes

If you want to upgrade to IOS 13, but worry about data loss or backup cannot be restored with iTunes after update, it is important to backup data before upgrading the system. iCareFone is a great tool which can selectively backup your valuable data such as photos, videos, contacts, SMS, WhatsApp etc. to the computer and restore to your device, Supports iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max.



UltData - iOS 13 Data Recovery

Data loss is the common concern when updating to the latest iOS. UltData can recover lost data for your iPhone, iPad and iPod. If you accidentally lose data during or after the upgrade, try UltData to retrieve more than 35 file types including WhatsApp, SMS, contacts, photos, etc. Now it is compatible with latest iOS 13 and iPadOS.



4uKey - Unlock iOS 13 Password

4uKey is to help you fix disabled iPhone, remove apple ID, screen passcode, touch ID & face ID and so on. In iOS 13 it will help to unlock your app if you use Sign In with Apple but forget the password.



Price and Availability:

Now enjoy 50% discount for Tenorshare products.



ReiBoot: https://www.tenorshare.com/purchase/buy-reiboot-pro.html



iCareFone: https://www.tenorshare.com/purchase/buy-icarefone.html



UltData: https://www.tenorshare.com/purchase/buy-iphone-data-recovery-win.html



4uKey: https://www.tenorshare.com/purchase/buy-4ukey-unlocker.html



Free Download: https://www.tenorshare.com/store.html



About Tenorshare Software

Founded in 2007, Tenorshare has been the leader in iOS data and system recovery. It provides the perfect solution for iOS data recovery, data transfer, system repair, and more. Learn more at: https://www.tenorshare.com/.



