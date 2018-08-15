Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tenorshare UltData Can Access, View and Extract iCloud Backups for iOS 12 and iOS 11

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 02:50pm CEST

NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Tenorshare releases UltData Version 8.2.4, the World's #1 iCloud Backup Extractor software, which is able to download and extract iCloud backup to local PC/Mac for iOS 12/11. Since Apple upgraded its system and modified iCloud Terms and Conditions, other software in the market can't perform this feature any longer.

Tenorshare UltData

NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug 15, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Tenorshare releases UltData Version 8.2.4, the World's #1 iCloud Backup Extractor software, which is able to download and extract iCloud backup to local PC/Mac for iOS 12/11. Since Apple upgraded its system and modified iCloud Terms and Conditions, other software in the market can't perform this feature any longer.

As a pioneer in the software industry, Tenorshare brings this new technique in the iPhone Data Recovery field, made digital life safer and more flexible.

"UltData is your reliable iOS data recovery software," said Mike Lee, Tenorshare CEO. "To avoid bringing any inconvenience to our users, our Technology Development Department worked together and analyzed the problem carefully. We were trying our best efforts to fix the issue. At last, we made it!"

Besides extracting iCloud backups for iOS 12/11, Tenorshare UltData allows you to retrieve important Call History, Photos, Videos, Contacts, Messages, Notes, WhatsApp, etc. from iPhone/iPad directly or restore lost files from iTunes backups.

New & Key Features in Tenorshare UltData V8.2.4:

* Extract iOS 12 and iOS 11 iCloud backup.
* Retrieve missing files in any scenarios: Lost/stolen, upgrade/downgrade, jailbreak, factory reset, mistaken deletion, locked/disabled, broken screen, etc.
* Support up to 25 types of files, including Photos, Videos, Contacts, Messages, Notes, Call history, Calendar, Reminder, Voice memos, Safari bookmark, WhatsApp Message, Tango, Viber, etc.
* Highest recovery rate in the industry.
* Recover data directly from iOS devices, iTunes and iCloud backup(s).
* Get back your lost data to iOS device or computer selectively and safely.
* Support iPhone X/8 Plus/8/7 Plus/7/6s/5, iPad and iPod Touch running all iOS versions.

Price and Availability:
The trial version only allows you to extract iCloud or iTunes backup and scan device. You can go to the Tenorshare official website to get the newest Tenorshare UltData, thus to enjoy the full features including download iCloud or iTunes backup, preview all data, recover and export data without limitations, print files as you like, exit recovery mode and repair operating system.

The Windows version of this program is $49.95 and the Mac version is $59.95.

Learn more at: https://www.tenorshare.com/products/iphone-data-recovery.html

About Tenorshare:
Founded in 2007, Tenorshare has been the leader in iOS data recovery. Tenorshare UltData has helped millions of users to retrieve their important data successfully. Besides UltData, Tenorshare also provides other tools including data transfer, system repair and password unlocker. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: @tenorshare - https://twitter.com/Tenorshare

VIDEO (YouTube):
https://youtu.be/jyiWTtIxghE

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

Related link: https://www.tenorshare.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/tenorshare-ultdata-can-access-view-and-extract-icloud-backups-for-ios-12-and-ios-11/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43pWall St. opens lower as Turkey turmoil, trade worries weigh
RE
03:42pCanadian dollar weakens as oil prices and stocks slide
RE
03:41pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : supports Egyptian Agri Company Beyti
PU
03:36pFAS FOREIGN AGRICULTURAL SERVICE : Private Exporters Report Sales Activity for Unknown Destinations
PU
03:31pIRU INTERNATIONAL ROAD TRANSPORT UNION : India steps-up trade ambitions with launch of TIR
PU
03:31pFineqia Announces Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Investment Subsidiary in Malta
PR
03:31pU.S. Industrial Production Edged Up in July
DJ
03:19pUNITED STATES : Industrial production worse than estimates at 0.1%
03:19pUNITED STATES : Capacity Utilization Rate as estimates at 78.1%
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
2S&P 500 : Resurgent dollar sends commodities and emerging markets reeling again
3MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : - Interim financial report, second quarter 2018
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : 2Q Net Profit Down 2%, Misses Expectation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.