Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tenorshare Updates iCareFone to Transfer WhatsApp Business from Android to iPhone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Tenorshare, a leading smartphone solution provider, has updated iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer. The new version can help you easily transfer WhatsApp / WhatsApp Business messages between iOS and Android devices. There is no official method to transfer WhatsApp between iPhone and Android. Luckily, iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer makes it possible.

Tenorshare iCareFone

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sep 02, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Tenorshare, a leading smartphone solution provider, has updated iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer. The new version can help you easily transfer WhatsApp / WhatsApp Business messages between iOS and Android devices. There is no official method to transfer WhatsApp between iPhone and Android. Luckily, iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer makes it possible.

Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone is by far the most needed feature. "Everybody wishes to share the WhatsApp chat history between iOS and Android flexibly, especially business man. That is why we update that function," said Mike Lee, the CEO of Tenorshare. "We hope to make life more convenient."

What are the new updates?
* Transfer, Backup & Restore WhatsApp Business Data (Support iOS and Android): It supports to transfer WhatsApp Business messages, including videos, images, and files between iOS and Android.
* Fully compatible with the latest iOS 14 and Mac 11: It not only supports iPhone 6 to iPhone SE, but also supports various models of iPad and iPod from iOS 9 to the latest 14.
* View and export WhatsApp messages and links to HTML: Whether you need to save WhatsApp any data, you can use iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer to export them as file for viewing. The messages and links can be exported as HTML.

Other features have been updated including:
* Multi-directional Transfer WhatsApp between iOS and Android Device: Tenorshare's advanced technology and rich experience of data processing and transmission can ensure a high success rate for WhatsApp transmission.
* Backup WhatsApp iPhone/ Android to Mac Freely & Easily: It is better to use than the official solution to back up WhatsApp chat backup from iPhone/Android to computer by one-click. It won't overwrite or delete previous backups.
* Restore WhatsApp Backup to iPhone, iPad, Android: Restore WhatsApp backup without uninstalling.
* Popular Social Apps Backup & Restore: It supports free backup and restoration of social apps like Kik, Line, Viber and WeChat to iOS system.

Price and Availability:

For 1-5 devices, it is available at $19.95 per month. You also can buy the economic version that $39.95 for one year or $49.95 for lifetime.

Learn More: https://www.tenorshare.com/whatsapp-transfer-backup-restore.html

About Tenorshare

Tenoshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its award-winning and highly rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/NJ5YOXPou1w

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0902s2p-tenorshare-icarefone-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

Related link: https://www.tenorshare.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/tenorshare-updates-icarefone-to-transfer-whatsapp-business-from-android-to-iphone/

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:10pTenorshare Updates iCareFone to Transfer WhatsApp Business from Android to iPhone
SE
03:08pIraq denies it was seeking exemption from OPEC+ oil cuts - ministry
RE
03:05pU.S. private payrolls undershoot expectations; labor market recovery losing speed
RE
03:00pFed Beige Book Finds 'Modest' Economic Growth
DJ
02:52pWall Street climbs with defensive sectors out front
RE
02:46pU.S. CBO sees FY20 federal budget deficit of $3.3 trillion amid coronavirus spending
RE
02:42pGroup representing major internet companies asks federal communications commission to reject effort to regulate social media companies content moderation policies -- filing
RE
02:38pU.S. Debt Is Set to Exceed Size of the Economy Next Year -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
4BMW AG : Tesla tests the circuits for German energy market push
5ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Shares Soar Amid Reports of Highway Operator Spin-Off Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group