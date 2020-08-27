Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tens of Millions of Fantasy Sports Fans Rely on Akka Platform by Lightbend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 07:31am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbend, the leader in Reactive Architecture and creator of the cloud-native Akka Platform, today announced the production deployment of its Akka Platform to support more than 80 million players on India’s most popular fantasy sports league, Dream11.

AWS cloud-based Dream11 attracts fans from all across the country to create their own team of real-life players and engage with fellow enthusiasts in a wide range of sports, from Cricket and Soccer to Volleyball and Handball and more. Players compete to score points based on the performance of their fantasy team’s real-life, on-field results.

Facing the challenges of supporting massive growth – expanding from one million to more than 80 million players, one of the world’s largest sport fantasy platforms – Dream11 turned to Akka Platform by Lightbend for a highly elastic, self-healing system that could scale up and down quickly with no loss in performance, integrate seamlessly with AWS and manage growth demands doubling every year.

“The Akka Platform could deliver the scalability and resiliency required to handle our current number of participants and expected growth,” said Mahesh Jadhav, Software Architect at Dream11. “The reduction of infrastructure and the associated cost savings the Akka Platform provides enables our engineering teams to focus on building features that attract new customers and enhance the user experience.”

Worldwide the fantasy sports industry is growing at a compound annual growth rate of more than 13 percent, with yearly revenues projected to exceed $33 billion by 2025, according to industry analyst firm Orbis Research.

The Akka Platform helps companies like Dream11 build cloud-native applications that are resilient to failure and scale seamlessly. Dream11 went into live production on Akka Platform a full month ahead of schedule with performance levels that allowed 30,000 user joins per second at 150ms latency. Running its fantasy games on the new Akka Platform, also allows Dream11 to use computing resources more efficiently, slashing its annual cloud infrastructure spend by more than 30 percent.

About Lightbend

Lightbend (@Lightbend) is leading the enterprise transformation toward real-time, cloud-native applications. Our mission is to help our clients become real-time enterprises with systems that combine the scalability and resilience of microservices architecture with the real-time value of streaming data. Globally recognized brands (including a quarter of the Fortune 100) use Lightbend technologies to implement their most digitally transformative business strategies no matter how ambitious, challenging or innovative. For more information, visit www.lightbend.com.

Media Contact:
Lonn Johnston
lonn@flak42.com
+1.650.219.7764


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:53aLANCASTER COLONY : Reports Fourth Quarter Sales and Earnings
PU
07:53aRÄTTELSE : Saknad MAR-klassificering i tidigare pressmeddelande
PU
07:53aEGNSINVEST EJENDOMME TYSKLAND A/S : Halvårsrapport 2020
PU
07:52aFREE FLOW : FFLO) Announces $19.5 Million 506(c) Private Placement Offering
AQ
07:51aOROCOBRE : IIROC Trading Halt - ORL
AQ
07:51aJUSHI HOLDINGS INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
07:51aADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : to Take Part in Two September Investor Conferences
BU
07:49aLANCASTER COLONY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
07:48aAAG ENERGY : Resignation of non-executive director; and change in the composition of board committee
PU
07:48aCHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Announcement on distribution of dividends for offshore preference shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
2AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by Barclays
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
4BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL) : BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL : BioInvent Interim Report January 1 – June ..
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : to sell assets to boost pandemic-hit finances

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group