Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tensions over Hong Kong unnerve world stocks, oil tumbles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 04:52am EDT
Activists march against new security laws, near China's Liaison Office, in Hong Kong

By Dhara Ranasinghe

World stocks took a hit on Friday as China moved to impose a new security law on Hong Kong after last year's pro-democracy unrest, further straining fast-deteriorating U.S.-China ties.

These tensions plus news that China has dropped its annual growth target for the first time added to concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, knocking oil prices down more than 5% and boosting demand for safe-havens such as U.S. government bonds

European shares opened broadly lower, with blue-chip indexes in London, Paris and Frankfurt all down more than 1.5%.

That followed a sharp selloff in Asia after China said it would impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong -- sparking a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump that Washington would react "very strongly" against an attempt to gain more control over the former British colony.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid more than 5% to a seven-week low, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> fell 2.7%.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> slipped 0.8%, while U.S. stock futures fell almost 1% -- pointing to a weak open for Wall Street.

U.S./China tensions have risen in the past few weeks, with Washington ramping up criticism of China over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, MSCI's world stock index <.MIWD00000PUS>, is up around 2.5% this week as central bank stimulus in the face of the coronavirus shock underpins investor sentiment.

"Overall it's fascinating to see that markets are shaking off the very bad news on the future U.S./China relationship much more now in the face of a global pandemic than it did last year when the tensions were fraught," said Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid.

"The relationship feels more in terminal decline now than it did 6-12 months ago. Maybe the answer to this puzzle lies in the central bank liquidity surge."

Reid noted that it took more than 3-1/2 years between September 2008 and 2012 to "achieve" the $4.5 trillion cumulative expansion in G10 central bank balance sheet assets seen over the last 12 weeks.

Japan's central bank on Friday unveiled a lending programme to channel nearly $280 billion to small businesses hit by the coronavirus. India slashed interest rates for a second time this year.

While expected by markets, the news that China has not set a an economic growth target for the first time since the government began publishing such goals in 1990, added to a sense that the coronavirus fallout is likely to be protracted.

Brent crude fell more than 5% to $34.04 a barrel, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 6.8% to $31.63. [O/R]

Safe-haven U.S. Treasury yields fell around 4 basis points and the dollar rallied.

In offshore markets, the Chinese yuan dipped to 7.15 per dollar <CNH=D3> -- its weakest in almost three weeks. The euro slipped 0.4% to $1.0907, while the dollar index <=USD> rose 0.3% to 99.760.

"With this latest round of U.S.-China tensions and the risk that any new wave of weaker risk appetite triggers dollar strength, the focus on the important dollar/yuan exchange rate could quickly intensify," said Saxo Bank chief economist and CIO Steen Jakobsen. "Particularly if the 7.20 area comes under pressure, which would point to China allowing its currency to devalue."

(Story refiles to change "unnerves" to "unnerve" in headline)

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.13% 6.751 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.42% 1.09032 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
HANG SENG -5.52% 22926.82 Real-time Quote.-13.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.42% 34.42 Delayed Quote.-45.76%
NIKKEI 225 -0.80% 20388.16 Real-time Quote.-13.12%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.33% 7.1503 Delayed Quote.2.09%
WTI -5.73% 32.077 Delayed Quote.-45.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35aChina's Geely to explore deeper cooperation with Daimler - chairman
RE
05:32aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Transcript of Media Briefing by Official Spokesperson (May 21, 2020)
PU
05:24aJapan's finance minister, central bank governor meet on pandemic response
RE
05:21aU.S. STRIKES AT A HUAWEI PRIZE : chip juggernaut HiSilicon
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12aNational gas transmission tariffs to increase by 3.7 percent in 2021
PU
05:12aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Job protection is the new task of crisis management
PU
05:07aTurnover Index in Wholesale Trade (2015=100.0), 1st Quarter 2020
PU
05:07aTurnover Index for Motor Trade (2015=100.0), 1st Quarter 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RENAULT COULD DISAPPEAR AND MUST ADAPT: French finance minister
3UBS GROUP AG : UBS AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : buys U.S. gene sequencing tech company Stratos Genomics

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group