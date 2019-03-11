Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tenterfield Shire Council : Restriction of Water Services for Unpaid Accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 12:40am EDT

Water & Sewerage Notices were due for payment on 1 February 2019. Multiple reminder notices have been issued by post and hand delivered to properties.

If full payment of water & sewerage accounts have not been made or a satisfactory arrangement entered into, Council will install a water flow limiter. Limiter installations are scheduled for Monday 18 March 2019. Additional fees will be incurred if a water limiter is installed.

Ratepayers are reminded that interest now accrues on all overdue water & sewerage consumption charges on a daily basis at a rate of 7.5% per annum.

Disclaimer

Tenterfield Shire Council published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 04:39:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:55aMATCH RECAP : Goals From Newcomers Drive Steel FC to 2-0 Win
PU
12:43aEthiopian Airlines grounds its Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet
RE
12:40aTENTERFIELD SHIRE COUNCIL : Restriction of Water Services for Unpaid Accounts
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aGrowth worries bolster dollar as sterling dips before Brexit vote
RE
12:10aDOSM DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS MALAYSIA : Special Release 2 (For Building and Structural Works) February 2019
PU
03/10Oil rises on ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts, fall in U.S. rig count
RE
03/10GALLAUDET UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS : splits doubleheader with Wilson as Phoenix play first baseball game
PU
03/10Boeing's 737 MAX back in spotlight after second fatal crash
RE
03/10China orders its airlines to suspend use of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia nears deal to acquire Mellanox Technologies - source
2CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION L : China orders its airlines to suspend use of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
3Italy wants to sign Belt and Road deal to help exports - deputy PM
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : DELTA AIR LINES STOCK COULD FLY HIGHER: Barron's
5SoftBank's Son finds more love for early-stage investing, new fund planned
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.