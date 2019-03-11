Tenterfield Shire Council : Restriction of Water Services for Unpaid Accounts

Water & Sewerage Notices were due for payment on 1 February 2019. Multiple reminder notices have been issued by post and hand delivered to properties.
If full payment of water & sewerage accounts have not been made or a satisfactory arrangement entered into, Council will install a water flow limiter. Limiter installations are scheduled for Monday 18 March 2019. Additional fees will be incurred if a water limiter is installed.
Ratepayers are reminded that interest now accrues on all overdue water & sewerage consumption charges on a daily basis at a rate of 7.5% per annum.
