Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tenterfield Shire Council : Scrap Metal Pick-Up for Fires in the Tenterfield Shire Area

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2019 | 12:52am EDT

Council, together with Infrabuild Recycling, are offering to pick up metal waste for residents impacted by the September fires in the Tenterfield Shire area. To allow some preparation for steel pick-up by Infrabuild Recycling, formerly Liberty One-Steel, Council and Disaster Recovery Agencies are preparing lists for on-site recovery including for some residents missed from the February fires.

Infrabuild Recycling is a reputable company and will contact residents, arrange for preliminary site inspections and make personal arrangements for removal of burnt metal. This service is at no cost to the resident.

The contractor will also be able to collect burnt fencing wire, as long as it is in a pile. This includes wire collected by BlazeAid.

Residents who require scrap metal services are requested to contact Council in order to be included in the register. Preliminary images would also assist Council and Infrabuild Recycling.

To register please contact Council by phone (02) 6736 6001 or email council@tenterfield.nsw.gov.au

Disclaimer

Tenterfield Shire Council published this content on 05 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2019 04:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:52aTENTERFIELD SHIRE COUNCIL : Scrap Metal Pick-Up for Fires in the Tenterfield Shire Area
PU
12:16aSocial Security Debate Shifts From Benefit Cuts to Bigger Checks
DJ
10/04PayPal becomes first member to exit Facebook's Libra Association
RE
10/04CONGRESS OF PHILIPPINES : Philippine Bamboo Month declaration approved
PU
10/04INSTANT VIEW : U.S. September payrolls lower than expected, jobless rate drops
RE
10/04U.S. agency reviews whether 2,000 Teslas should have been recalled
RE
10/04Australia's former central bank head warns of limited power of rate cuts - paper
RE
10/04Correction to Canada's Trade Deficit Narrowed in August
DJ
10/04Capital spending outlook another worry ahead of earnings
RE
10/04'Goldilocks' jobs data propels Wall St. to best day since August
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : U.S. agency reviews whether 2,000 Teslas should have been recalled
2FACEBOOK : PayPal becomes first member to exit Facebook's Libra Association
3How Tim Cook Won Donald Trump's Ear
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump re-election campaign targeted by Iran-linked hackers - sources
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : How Tim Cook Won Donald Trump's Ear -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group