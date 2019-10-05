Tenterfield Shire Council : Scrap Metal Pick-Up for Fires in the Tenterfield Shire Area

Council, together with Infrabuild Recycling, are offering to pick up metal waste for residents impacted by the September fires in the Tenterfield Shire area. To allow some preparation for steel pick-up by Infrabuild Recycling, formerly Liberty One-Steel, Council and Disaster Recovery Agencies are preparing lists for on-site recovery including for some residents missed from the February fires.

Infrabuild Recycling is a reputable company and will contact residents, arrange for preliminary site inspections and make personal arrangements for removal of burnt metal. This service is at no cost to the resident.

The contractor will also be able to collect burnt fencing wire, as long as it is in a pile. This includes wire collected by BlazeAid.

Residents who require scrap metal services are requested to contact Council in order to be included in the register. Preliminary images would also assist Council and Infrabuild Recycling.

To register please contact Council by phone (02) 6736 6001 or email council@tenterfield.nsw.gov.au