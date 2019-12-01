Log in
TeraRecon Debuts New AI Sync™ Technology

12/01/2019 | 05:01am EST

CHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence and advanced visualization leader, TeraRecon, today introduced AI Sync™ results interchange technology for seamless delivery of interactive AI findings into the report and downstream systems, as well as connecting multiple algorithms for sophisticated ensemble AI workflows. AI Sync is incorporated into the full range of TeraRecon products on display at the Radiological Society of North America’s (RSNA)105th Annual Scientific Assembly this week in Chicago, Illinois at TeraRecon Booth #8313.

AI Sync technology is a new software enhancement to the EnvoyAI™ platform which is renowned for its integrated AI workflow based on personalized clinical feedback from each physician. With workflow preferences that are curated through their actual use, AI Sync uses this information along with its powerful interoperability features to automatically prepare AI results and present them for verification before, during or after the radiologists’ interpretations are completed – all while keeping radiologists in complete control.

By using EnvoyAI as the enterprise-wide AI solution, radiologists can maintain control over what is conveyed to referring physicians. Through AI Sync technology, the AI-generated medical images that correlate to the AI findings are also synchronized with the PACS and metadata are saved in a structured database for future use.

“AI is not yet ready to do work by itself, and physicians today do not want unfettered AI results in their diagnostic reports or medical records. Doing so has a greater chance of doing clinical harm, than good. The real solution for AI workflow involves truly open access to the results from AI algorithms where physicians can work synchronously and iteratively in conjunction with the AI algorithms.” says Jeff Sorenson, President and CEO, TeraRecon.  “There is very little truly new AI workflow technology out there. I recommend that customers focus on purpose-built new AI interoperability solutions that achieve wide access with elegant clinical integrations into the clinical workflow.”

Explore TeraRecon’s end-to-end AI ecosystem including AI Sync working in real-time with iNtuition, EnvoyAI and the Northstar AI Results Explorer by visiting TeraRecon (North Hall, booth #8313 and AI Showcase, #10710) at RSNA in Chicago, Illinois from December 1st-5th, 2019. 

About TeraRecon (www.terarecon.com) TeraRecon is a leader in medical advanced visualization and artificial intelligence solutions. Their flagship product, iNtuition, consistently leads the advanced visualization category of the industry’s leading independent technology analyst. The company continues to innovate ahead of customer demand and has most recently developed sophisticated healthcare-focused artificial intelligence platform solutions unlike any in the world today. EnvoyAI was the recipient of the prestigious Aunt Minnie 2018 Best New Radiology Vendor award. TeraRecon’s Northstar AI Results Explorer is the first and only enterprise-wide solution capable of delivering AI imaging insights directly and interactively into the systems clinicians use every day. As a company with a 20-year history of innovation, TeraRecon’s mission is to continuously redefine medical advanced visualization and leverage artificial intelligence to improve patient care.

Press Inquiries US: 1-650-372-1100 | info@terarecon.com

TeraRecon, iNtuition, EnvoyAI, Northstar AI Results Explorer and AI Sync are trademarks of TeraRecon, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
