Teradici Adds Support for Open-Source Hypervisor Technology to Deliver More Flexibility within Cloud Access Software

As the use of cloud technology and virtual machines gains traction
across a wide range of organizations from media to enterprise to
government, it has become clear that no single approach is suitable for
every situation. Responding to the need of customers for more control
and flexibility in hosting and managing their virtual desktops, Teradici®,
the creator of industry-leading PCoIP® technology and Cloud Access
Software, today announced support for kernel-based virtual machine (KVM)
hypervisor technology. KVM is an open-source virtualization technology
that offers a cost-effective and flexible alternative solution for
customers using private clouds to host virtual machines.
“We have a number of customers, particularly in fields like government
services and in international markets, who are interested in using an
open-source solution for the level of control, customization, and cost
efficiency it offers in managing their on-premises and private clouds,”
said David Smith, CEO of Teradici. “Adding KVM support to Cloud Access
Software provides greater flexibility and enables them to tailor
infrastructure to meet their specific needs.”
The addition of KVM support to Teradici Cloud Access Software broadens
the range of choices the company offers customers. As an open-source
solution, the KVM hypervisor offers a cost-effective way to meet
particular needs:
-
It enables broad customization, offers choice of management tools and
expands multicloud deployment options;
-
It offers customers control in the management and features of their
on-premises and private clouds;
-
It provides opportunities for system integrators and OEMs to tailor
and augment their offerings to meet specific customer requirements.
Because KVM is an open-source solution, a variety of KVM hypervisors are
available to suit different needs. Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat
Virtualization offer one of the most prominent and widely used KVM
distributions, particularly in enterprise and government environments.
As one of the preferred KVM solutions for Teradici customers, Red Hat’s
KVM-based technologies were used by Teradici to test and qualify its new
KVM support.
“Open-source virtualization provides a powerful and cost-effective
foundation upon which enterprises can base digital transformation
efforts, pairing the stability required for existing workloads with the
flexibility to support cloud-native applications,” said Rob Young,
senior manager, Virtualization Product Management, Red Hat. “We are
pleased to see Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat Virtualization
supported by Teradici Cloud Access Software, providing customers with
additional choice to meet their specific enterprise computing needs.”
Carahsoft, a trusted IT solution provider and long-time public sector
distributor of Teradici products, has built a reputation for helping
government agencies find the best possible solution at the best possible
value. According to Evan Slack, director of the Virtual Desktop
Infrastructure Team at Carahsoft, KVM hypervisor support will offer
immediate value to Carahsoft’s public sector customers and reseller
ecosystem.
“As agencies seek to accelerate their cloud migrations and increase
their virtual machine offerings, KVM allows IT teams to leverage the
flexibility and customization that open-source software provides, while
remaining in a private cloud environment,” Evan said. “KVM offers end
users a higher level of choice and control to meet evolving needs, and
does so while delivering an option to keep their costs effectively
managed. We look forward to being able to provide this solution to our
state, local and federal customers and resellers to smooth their cloud
migrations and help them meet the goals of the Cloud Smart strategy.”
KVM support is available
now to subscribers in the beta release of Cloud Access Software
2019.05. General availability is scheduled for May 2019. Visit the
Teradici website for more information on Cloud
Access Software.
About Teradici
Teradici
is the creator of the PCoIP® remoting protocol technology and Cloud
Access Software. The company’s core mission is seamless and secure
delivery of workstations and applications for end users. Teradici PCoIP
technology and Cloud Access Software offer the most secure remoting
solutions for public, private, and multicloud environments, enabling
visualization of even the most graphics-intensive applications. The
company’s solutions are deployed by Fortune 500 enterprises, government
agencies, and service providers around the world.
