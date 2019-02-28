Teradici Adds Support for Open-Source Hypervisor Technology to Deliver More Flexibility within Cloud Access Software

Support for kernel-based virtual machine (KVM) hypervisor offers flexibility and cost efficiency for customers operating on-premises and private clouds

As the use of cloud technology and virtual machines gains traction across a wide range of organizations from media to enterprise to government, it has become clear that no single approach is suitable for every situation. Responding to the need of customers for more control and flexibility in hosting and managing their virtual desktops, Teradici®, the creator of industry-leading PCoIP® technology and Cloud Access Software, today announced support for kernel-based virtual machine (KVM) hypervisor technology. KVM is an open-source virtualization technology that offers a cost-effective and flexible alternative solution for customers using private clouds to host virtual machines.

“We have a number of customers, particularly in fields like government services and in international markets, who are interested in using an open-source solution for the level of control, customization, and cost efficiency it offers in managing their on-premises and private clouds,” said David Smith, CEO of Teradici. “Adding KVM support to Cloud Access Software provides greater flexibility and enables them to tailor infrastructure to meet their specific needs.”

The addition of KVM support to Teradici Cloud Access Software broadens the range of choices the company offers customers. As an open-source solution, the KVM hypervisor offers a cost-effective way to meet particular needs:

It enables broad customization, offers choice of management tools and expands multicloud deployment options;

It offers customers control in the management and features of their on-premises and private clouds;

It provides opportunities for system integrators and OEMs to tailor and augment their offerings to meet specific customer requirements.

Because KVM is an open-source solution, a variety of KVM hypervisors are available to suit different needs. Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat Virtualization offer one of the most prominent and widely used KVM distributions, particularly in enterprise and government environments. As one of the preferred KVM solutions for Teradici customers, Red Hat’s KVM-based technologies were used by Teradici to test and qualify its new KVM support.

“Open-source virtualization provides a powerful and cost-effective foundation upon which enterprises can base digital transformation efforts, pairing the stability required for existing workloads with the flexibility to support cloud-native applications,” said Rob Young, senior manager, Virtualization Product Management, Red Hat. “We are pleased to see Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat Virtualization supported by Teradici Cloud Access Software, providing customers with additional choice to meet their specific enterprise computing needs.”

Carahsoft, a trusted IT solution provider and long-time public sector distributor of Teradici products, has built a reputation for helping government agencies find the best possible solution at the best possible value. According to Evan Slack, director of the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Team at Carahsoft, KVM hypervisor support will offer immediate value to Carahsoft’s public sector customers and reseller ecosystem.

“As agencies seek to accelerate their cloud migrations and increase their virtual machine offerings, KVM allows IT teams to leverage the flexibility and customization that open-source software provides, while remaining in a private cloud environment,” Evan said. “KVM offers end users a higher level of choice and control to meet evolving needs, and does so while delivering an option to keep their costs effectively managed. We look forward to being able to provide this solution to our state, local and federal customers and resellers to smooth their cloud migrations and help them meet the goals of the Cloud Smart strategy.”

KVM support is available now to subscribers in the beta release of Cloud Access Software 2019.05. General availability is scheduled for May 2019. Visit the Teradici website for more information on Cloud Access Software.

About Teradici

Teradici is the creator of the PCoIP® remoting protocol technology and Cloud Access Software. The company’s core mission is seamless and secure delivery of workstations and applications for end users. Teradici PCoIP technology and Cloud Access Software offer the most secure remoting solutions for public, private, and multicloud environments, enabling visualization of even the most graphics-intensive applications. The company’s solutions are deployed by Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and service providers around the world.

Teradici and PCoIP are trademarks of Teradici Corporation and are registered in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks or registered trademarks mentioned in this release are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005227/en/