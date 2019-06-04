Teraki : Bridges the Data-Chasm between the Car and the Cloud for AI Based Processes by Building on Microsoft Azure

Berlin-based AI company, Teraki, today announced it will enable
efficient, mass volume collection of sensor data from cars on
Microsoft’s cloud platform Azure, including the Connected Vehicle
Platform.
Teraki (www.teraki.com)
is the supplier of Intelligent Edge Processing for the automotive
industry, building embedded software for highly efficient and accurate
data pre-processing. The AI-based solution enables car makers to quickly
process vast amounts of sensor data within cars in a highly efficient
way. The efficiency gains go hand-in-hand with a strong compatibility
with AI; the pre-processed data ensures more accurate predictions and
detections of events, enabling customers’ algorithms to make better
decisions. Intelligent Edge Processing is available for all telematics,
video and 3D point cloud data.
Teraki Intelligent Edge Processing embeds on one side in the CPU &
RAM-constrained chipsets of cars and integrates on the other side at a
customer’s backend for the storage, labelling, training and analysis of
data. Today, Teraki announces to build on Microsoft’s cloud platform
Azure and the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform. The goal is to
create leading end-to-end solutions for high volume data processing and
analysis - targeting car makers.
High amounts of car data are required to train and develop new AI-based
models. Therefore, it is important for OEM’s to train models in the
cloud fast and efficiently. Teraki’s edge processing capabilities helps
by enabling 10X more data per test-drive to enter the cloud. This
provides faster insights about the relevance of specific data streams
for the training and model update process. This helps in gathering more,
high resolution data quicker, which speeds up training of new models
such as e.g. predictive maintenance or autonomous driving functionality.
Teraki’s technology and its support through the Teraki developer center
reduces the number of miles required to train and retrain accurate
machine learning models within the required accuracies for fail-safe
operation, therefore speed-up the roadmap towards safe cars.
Not only for training models in the cloud but also for managing data
streams from high volumes of cars efficiently the Teraki solution is a
key component. The company’s embedded software lowers the costs of
transmission of data; lowers the long-term storage costs of large
amounts of granular data; and guarantees no loss of information. The
Intelligent Edge Processing provides higher accuracy rates of customers’
algorithms and neural networks. I.e. using Teraki’s pre-processed data
produces less False Positives and more True Positives at 10x lower
computing power at the edge than any standard technology. With the same
computing power, the accuracies of resulting machine learning models are
enhanced by 10-30% compared to standard pre-processing technology. As
Teraki technology is deterministic it is certifiable and qualifies for
safety related applications.
By collaborating with Microsoft, Teraki enables the ingestion of more
information to the cloud while lowering the cost for its automotive
customers. This overcomes the challenges of collecting, transmitting,
labelling and storing the enormous amounts of data streams from the
hundreds of sensors inside cars. Creating AI-based models is key to the
automotive industry to better manage fleets, improve cars and introduce
autonomous driving functionality opening up the edge-of-the-edge within
cars and enable safer cars.
“We are proud to be able to show a fully working data chain stretching
from the individual sensors in a car up to Azure used by many of our
customers in the field,” says Daniel Richart, CEO of Teraki. “Bridging
the gap between the very decentral, CPU-constrained edges and the cloud
is a key requirement of the industry,” he continues. “Like Teraki is
leading in processing of edge data, Microsoft is leading with its cloud
and edge platform approach. Bringing these two together, is a strong and
logical combination for our customers.”
Tara Prakriya, Partner Group Program Manager Mobility & Connected
Vehicle Platform at Microsoft, said, “Data pre-processing in the car is
one of the big challenges in the automotive industry. Teraki will build
solutions for efficient data handling on top of our Microsoft Connected
Vehicle Platform. This enables our customers to build automated driving
functions and customer services more efficiently.”
About Teraki
Teraki
provides breakthrough edge data processing software to meet the
exploding data demands of the $395 billion automotive electronics
industry. The company’s AI-based Intelligent Signal Processing software
delivers a more than 10X increase in automotive chip, communications and
learning performance. This makes highly accurate AI applications
possible at scale in embedded environments.
These leaps in performance enable the automotive industry to develop
new, innovative and cost-effective ways to use the vast amount of data
generated by in-vehicle sensors and control units (ECUs, MCUs, TCUs) to
improve vehicle safety and autonomy at lower operational costs. Teraki
has completed several pre-production validations by premium automotive
manufacturers, as well as successful integrations on a variety of
microcontrollers.
Headquartered in Berlin, Teraki is privately held and funded.
