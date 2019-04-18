Terence Crawford partners with Populum to bring hemp CBD to boxing

OMAHA, Neb., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium hemp CBD brand Populum announced Thursday they will be partnering with professional boxer and three-division World Boxing Champion Terence Crawford, with Crawford serving as an advocate for CBD's use for athletes in the boxing world.

Crawford, a native to Omaha, Nebraska, shares his hometown with Populum's secondary headquarters, which operates out of the historic Exchange Building in downtown Omaha. He is also an active user of Populum hemp CBD in both his athletic and personal lives.

"I am excited to be an ambassador for CBD and for Populum," said Crawford. "Boxing is a taxing sport and I am proud to support a natural supplement that helps to soothe my muscles and provides recovery post-workout. It really packs a one-two punch."

The hemp CBD company, which has a track record of investing back into the community thorough quarterly donations of company profit to charity, is proud to expand their involvement in their local communities to hometown heroes.

"Our team at Populum is proud to support our Omaha and Phoenix communities," said Caitlin March, Populum's Director of Marketing. "We are honored to have a partnership with an athlete who can spread the healing powers of hemp to others who may need it."

Historically, boxing has been an early adopter of hemp CBD. The Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) culture has always been keen on CBD, but it became the forefront when a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Nate Diaz, appeared onscreen vaping CBD post-fight. It was shortly after Diaz's public use of CBD that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) reversed its stance on hemp CBD in athletics. Since then, hemp CBD has gained much attention in MMA and boxing culture.

Crawford's first fight as a partner with Populum will be against Amir Khan at Madison Square Garden April 20 and will be airing on ESPN PPV.

"We'll be there watching," said March. "Populum is rooting for The Champ!"

ABOUT POPULUM

Populum is a premium hemp CBD company, offering products designed to be a part of a daily wellness ritual. Populum is pioneering the effort to bring hemp to the mainstream and build hemp's reputation as an essential supplement. Populum's mission is to make pure, high-quality hemp accessible, affordable, and truthful to everyone.

