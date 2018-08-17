Tereos : Decision of the Supervisory Board of Tereos

After having heard them and further to deliberating, the Supervisory board decided unanimously to put an end to the relations between the cooperative group and Messrs. Bollé, Clay and Laude.

The Supervisory Board considers that it has taken an exceptional decision in view of exceptional reasons, namely the gravity of the acts committed by the concerned cooperators. This decision is justified by the deliberate dissemination of misleading or deceptive information about the situation of Tereos in the media, thus discrediting the reputation of the cooperative and its cooperative growers.

The Supervisory Board obviously sanctioned neither the freedom of expression, nor even the course of internal debates, but the public and systematic denigration action intended to weaken the cooperative vis-à-vis its partners and discredit its organs during the period of commercial negotiations with his clients. It is recalled that, by its cooperative nature, Tereos is subject to more stringent prudential controls and regulations than an ordinary company.

Says François Leroux, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: 'The exceptionally large and extensive exchanges conducted over the last 18 months in our cooperative have allowed everyone to express their point of view and to obtain all the detailed answers to their questions. Further to these exchanges, decisions were adopted by majority. These decisions are binding on all, in the interest of the 12,000 cooperators of Tereos. Under these conditions, it is not tolerable to carry out a campaign of public denigration based on false and misleading information -such as suggesting that the Group is facing financial headwinds, which is a false assessment- or by publicly distorting the reality of the internal debates and decision making that took place within the cooperative, thus damaging the Group's reputation and the interests of our cooperative growers.

We regret this situation, but we did not create it. We did not want it, yet Tereos' cooperators are now victims of this situation. It was therefore our duty to sanction the unacceptable.

…/… Tereos benefits from a transparent and professional management and solid results despite the crisis that affecting all the players of the European sugar sector. The economic and financial fundamentals of Tereos, which became the world's second largest sugar group this year, are strong and resilient. The diversification strategy put in place over the years has proved its effectiveness by contributing 70% of the Group's operating results. The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of Tereos are at work to prepare the upcoming crop campaign which will begin in a few weeks. '

Their exclusion was notified to each of the concerned members by mail on Thursday, August 16th, in accordance with the statutes of the cooperative. This measure is effective immediately and Tereos will proceed to the reimbursement of all the shares within the deadlines set by the articles of association of the cooperative.

The Supervisory Board, after having decided to exclude these 3 cooperative growers, has decided to propose the continuation of the contract binding Tereos to their farms until the end of the sugar beet campaign for 2018/2019.