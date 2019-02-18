Tereos : consolidates its financial structure and announces the early repayment of half of its 2020 bond

In March 2019, one year ahead of the due maturity, Tereos will proceed to the early partial repayment of the bonds issued by the Group with a maturity of March 2020 (ISIN FR0011439900), for a principal amount of €250 million, at par, upon the exercise of the contractual residual maturity call option.
The new loan, with a maturity of 3.5 years (September 2022), will contribute to the optimization of the Group's financing structure through both a maturity extension and an optimization of its financing costs.
Tereos also maintains a solid financial security, of the order of €1 billion as of December 31, 2018, including a € 225 million back-up facility at Group level, undrawn at this time.
