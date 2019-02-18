Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tereos : consolidates its financial structure and announces the early repayment of half of its 2020 bond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 05:47am EST

In March 2019, one year ahead of the due maturity, Tereos will proceed to the early partial repayment of the bonds issued by the Group with a maturity of March 2020 (ISIN FR0011439900), for a principal amount of €250 million, at par, upon the exercise of the contractual residual maturity call option.

The new loan, with a maturity of 3.5 years (September 2022), will contribute to the optimization of the Group's financing structure through both a maturity extension and an optimization of its financing costs.

Tereos also maintains a solid financial security, of the order of €1 billion as of December 31, 2018, including a € 225 million back-up facility at Group level, undrawn at this time.

Disclaimer

Tereos SA published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 10:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52aKUWAIT FUND FOR ARAB ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT : Signing a Loan Agreement of KD 4,500,000 for financing Tougan – Ouahigouya Road Project (RN 10) in Burkina Faso
PU
05:48aSingapore unveils budget bonanza for elderly with election anticipated
RE
05:47aTEREOS : consolidates its financial structure and announces the early repayment of half of its 2020 bond
PU
05:29aEuro lifted from lows on U.S.-China trade-talk optimism
RE
05:18aSouth Africa's state airline to reorganise in turnaround drive
RE
05:16aEuro lifted from lows on U.S.-China trade-talk optimism
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:09aMost Southeast Asian stocks end higher on trade talk progress; Indonesia leads
RE
05:07aEBRD LITERATURE PRIZE 2019 : finalists announced
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German prosecutor probing FT journalist over Wirecard - report
2Reckitt shares rise after fourth-quarter sales top estimates
3RECKITT BENCKISER : RECKITT BENCKISER : 2018 Pretax Profit Rose 8.9%
4VINCI : Vinci SA Joint Venture Gets EUR2.9 Billion Virginia Road Upgrade Contract
5COCA-COLA HBC : COCA COLA HBC : Bottler Coca-Cola HBC buys Serbian confectionary firm Bambi

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.