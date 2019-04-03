Teridion : Featured in CRN's 2019 Partner Program Guide

Teridion Recognized among IT Channel’s Top Partner Programs due to Unique Revenue Opportunities around Teridion’s Cloud-Based, SLA-backed Turnkey WAN Service

Teridion, the company delivering the only public cloud-based WAN service backed by a carrier grade SLA, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Teridion in its 2019 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the top technology suppliers for IT products and services.

To assemble the guide, The Channel Company’s research team assessed each supplier’s partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

Targeting SD-WAN and Networking Value Added Resellers and Master Agents, the Teridion Channel Partner Program provides opportunities for partners to offer a cloud-based WAN service, in conjunction with their existing suite of SD-WAN solutions, to better address the needs of their business and enterprise customers. Teridion is committed to a channel first model for this global program, which offers deal registration, lead sharing, training programs, and marketing funds for qualified participants.

“With new technologies emerging every year, evaluating which IT vendors to partner with grows increasingly more complex for solution providers,” said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. “We are proud the CRN Partner Program Guide has become the trusted resource to identify the most rewarding partner programs and provides crucial insight into their strengths and benefits for the channel.”

As channel customers move critical apps to the cloud and re-architect their WANs away from legacy technologies such as MPLS to next-generation SD-WAN, the public Internet creates performance issues such as choppy audio, inconsistent throughput and slow file transfers. Now with Teridion, channel partners can address this inconsistent performance with acceleration and route optimization of all traffic, site-to-site as well as to all SaaS/IaaS, through a low-cost standard Internet connection. Enterprises can expect to see throughput improvement of 20 percent – 300 percent, and circuit-grade network performance around latency, loss, and jitter.

“We are proud to be named one of the industry’s most rewarding partner programs by CRN, after launching the program just a few months ago,” said Kevin Moynahan, senior director of channels. “Teridion for Enterprise allows our partners to truly differentiate themselves from their competition, and we are committed to being easy for our partners to do business with. Our partners appreciate this and it is reflected in our recent growth.”

Built for the channel, channel partners sell Teridion for Enterprise as a stand-alone solution or integrated with their SD-WAN offerings to broaden their suite of capabilities, all while extending SD-WAN’s functionality beyond the edge and adding end-to-end SLA-backed performance and reliability consistent with MPLS. Teridion provides snap-in integration to existing SD-WAN deployments from all major vendors, including Cisco Meraki, Citrix, VeloCloud/VMware and Silver Peak. Since it is a true cloud service, capacity is not fixed and throughput scales on-demand. There is zero capital expense, customers pay only for what they use, and no Teridion hardware or software is required.

Teridion for Enterprise is the channel’s first and only public cloud-based WAN service to deliver carrier grade, SLA-backed performance and reliability with the agility, elastic scale, and global reach of the public cloud. Teridion’s service is powered by Teridion Curated Routing, an innovative and cloud native approach to routing that draws on the power of deep learning to bring centralized, orchestrated routing to enterprise networking to radically improve WAN, application, and SaaS performance.

About Teridion

Founded in 2013, Teridion enables faster and more reliable Internet with Teridion Curated Routing, radically improving Internet performance up to 2X - 20X, anywhere in the world. Teridion for Enterprise combines the performance, reliability, and SLAs of legacy WAN technologies such as MPLS with the agility and elastic scalability of the cloud. The company is backed by leading venture investors including Jerusalem Venture Partners, Magma Venture Partners and Singtel Innov8, and is relied on by leading SaaS providers such as Atlassian, Box, Egnyte, Merrill Corp., and many others. Teridion is headquartered in San Francisco, with international offices in Petah Tikva, Israel. For more information, visit www.teridion.com or email info@teridion.com.

