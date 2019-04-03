Teridion : Featured in CRN's 2019 Partner Program Guide

Teridion,
the company delivering
the only public cloud-based WAN service backed by a carrier grade SLA,
today announced that CRN®,
a brand of The
Channel Company, has recognized Teridion in its 2019 Partner Program
Guide. This annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful
partner programs in the channel today, offered by the top technology
suppliers for IT products and services.
To assemble the guide, The Channel Company’s research team assessed each
supplier’s partner program based on investments in program offerings,
partner profitability, partner training, education and support,
marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.
Targeting SD-WAN and Networking Value Added Resellers and Master Agents,
the Teridion Channel Partner Program provides opportunities for partners
to offer a cloud-based WAN service, in conjunction with their existing
suite of SD-WAN solutions, to better address the needs of their business
and enterprise customers. Teridion is committed to a channel first model
for this global program, which offers deal registration, lead sharing,
training programs, and marketing funds for qualified participants.
“With new technologies emerging every year, evaluating which IT vendors
to partner with grows increasingly more complex for solution providers,”
said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. “We are proud the CRN
Partner Program Guide has become the trusted resource to identify the
most rewarding partner programs and provides crucial insight into their
strengths and benefits for the channel.”
As channel customers move critical apps to the cloud and re-architect
their WANs away from legacy technologies such as MPLS to next-generation
SD-WAN, the public Internet creates performance issues such as choppy
audio, inconsistent throughput and slow file transfers. Now with
Teridion, channel partners can address this inconsistent performance
with acceleration and route optimization of all traffic, site-to-site as
well as to all SaaS/IaaS, through a low-cost standard Internet
connection. Enterprises can expect to see throughput improvement of 20
percent – 300 percent, and circuit-grade network performance around
latency, loss, and jitter.
“We are proud to be named one of the industry’s most rewarding partner
programs by CRN, after launching the program just a few months ago,”
said Kevin Moynahan, senior director of channels. “Teridion for
Enterprise allows our partners to truly differentiate themselves from
their competition, and we are committed to being easy for our partners
to do business with. Our partners appreciate this and it is reflected in
our recent growth.”
Built for the channel, channel partners sell Teridion for Enterprise as
a stand-alone solution or integrated with their SD-WAN offerings to
broaden their suite of capabilities, all while extending SD-WAN’s
functionality beyond the edge and adding end-to-end SLA-backed
performance and reliability consistent with MPLS. Teridion provides
snap-in integration to existing SD-WAN deployments from all major
vendors, including Cisco Meraki, Citrix, VeloCloud/VMware and Silver
Peak. Since it is a true cloud service, capacity is not fixed and
throughput scales on-demand. There is zero capital expense, customers
pay only for what they use, and no Teridion hardware or software is
required.
Teridion for Enterprise is the channel’s first and only public
cloud-based WAN service to deliver carrier grade, SLA-backed performance
and reliability with the agility, elastic scale, and global reach of the
public cloud. Teridion’s service is powered by Teridion
Curated Routing, an innovative and cloud native approach to routing
that draws on the power of deep learning to bring centralized,
orchestrated routing to enterprise networking to radically improve WAN,
application, and SaaS performance.
The 2019 Partner Program Guide is featured in the April issue of CRN and
online at www.CRN.com/ppg.
About Teridion
Founded in 2013, Teridion enables faster and more reliable Internet with
Teridion Curated Routing, radically improving Internet performance up to
2X - 20X, anywhere in the world. Teridion for Enterprise combines the
performance, reliability, and SLAs of legacy WAN technologies such as
MPLS with the agility and elastic scalability of the cloud. The company
is backed by leading venture investors including Jerusalem Venture
Partners, Magma Venture Partners and Singtel Innov8, and is relied on by
leading SaaS providers such as Atlassian, Box, Egnyte, Merrill Corp.,
and many others. Teridion is headquartered in San Francisco, with
international offices in Petah Tikva, Israel. For more information,
visit www.teridion.com
or email info@teridion.com.
