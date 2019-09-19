Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Termbray Industries International : ANNOUNCEMENT DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION LOAN TRANSACTION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 11:47pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TERMBRAY INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

添利工業國際（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0093)

ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

LOAN TRANSACTION

The Board wishes to announce that on 22 October 2018, X8 Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as lender and the Borrowers as borrowers entered into the Loan Agreement, pursuant to which, X8 Finance agreed to, among other things, make available to the Borrowers the Loan on the terms and subject to the conditions therein.

The transactions contemplated under the Loan Agreement constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company as one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Loan Agreement is(are) 5% or more but is(are) less than 25%. Therefore, the transactions contemplated under the Loan Agreement are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

THE LOAN AGREEMENT

Parties

Lender:

X8 Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

Borrower: the Borrowers

The Company confirms that to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Borrowers comprise two individuals who are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

Date

22 October 2018

1

Principal terms of the Loan Agreement

The principal terms of the Loan Agreement are as follows:

Principal Loan Amount:

HK$21,000,000, the drawdown of which took place on 22 October

2018

Repayment Date:

The outstanding principal amount of the Loan shall be repaid on 22

October 2019, being 12 months from 22 October 2018

Interest:

9% per annum and payable in in arrears in 12 monthly installments,

with the first installment to be paid on 22 November 2018

Security for the Loan:

A legal charge/mortgage dated 22 October 2018 in respect of a

residential property located in Hong Kong has been executed by the

Mortgagor in favour of X8 Finance

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

The transactions contemplated under the Loan Agreement constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company as one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Loan Agreement is(are) 5% or more but is(are) less than 25%. Therefore, the transactions contemplated under the Loan Agreement are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE LOAN AGREEMENT

The terms of the Loan Agreement, including the interest rate applicable, were arrived at after arm's length negotiations between X8 Finance and the Borrowers having taken into account the prevailing market interest rates and practices. The Loan Agreement was entered into by X8 Finance having regard to (i) the costs of borrowing in providing the Loan to the Borrowers; (ii) the interest income to be generated by providing the Loan; and (iii) the security provided by the Mortgagor for the Loan. In addition, the transactions contemplated under the Loan Agreement are part of the ordinary and usual course of business of X8 Finance. In view of the above, the Directors are of the view that the terms of the Loan Agreement are on normal commercial terms, are fair and reasonable, and are in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

GENERAL

The Group is principally engaged in property investment and development, and the money lending business.

X8 Finance is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. X8 Finance is a registered money lender holding a valid money lenders licence under the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and is principally engaged in the provision of loans as money lending. The Loan will be funded from internal resources of the Group.

2

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following words and expressions shall have the following meanings when used herein:

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Borrowers"

two individuals who are the borrowers under the Loan Agreement

"Company"

Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited, a company

incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the shares of which are

listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Group"

the Company together with its subsidiaries from time to time

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of

China

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

"Loan"

the term loan in the amount of HK$21,000,000 granted by X8 Finance to

the Borrowers pursuant to the terms of the Loan Agreement

"Loan Agreement"

the loan agreement dated 22 October 2018 entered into between X8

Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as lender and the

Borrowers as borrowers, details of which are disclosed in the section

headed "THE LOAN AGREEMENT" of this announcement

3

"Mortgagor"

an individual being one of the Borrowers who has, as security for the

Loan, executed a legal charge/mortgage on 22 October 2018 in respect

of a residential property located in Hong Kong in favour of X8 Finance

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"X8 Finance"

X8 Finance Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and

also the lender under the Loan Agreement

By order of the Board

Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited

Lee Lap

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Lee Lap (Chairman)

Mr. Tommy Lee (Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer)

Mdm. Leung Lai Ping

Mr. Wong Shiu Kee

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Mr. Lo Yiu Hee

Mr. Tong Hin Wor

Mr. Ching Yu Lung

Non-Executive Director:

Mr. Lee Ka Sze, Carmelo

4

Disclaimer

Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 03:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:05aFifty Mission Capital Expanding to Over 1,000 Apartment Building Units This Year
GL
01:05aBaloise improves its sustainability rating
TE
01:03aAlibaba Settles in New Landmark EFC!
BU
01:01aCLOUD AND CLEAR : Tencent draws on gaming tech to lift B2B cloud ambitions
RE
01:01aNEKKAR ASA : Ex dividend NOK 4.00 today
AQ
01:01aNEXT BIOMETRICS : Receives Purchase Order for Access Control
AQ
01:01aNESTE : opens an office in Shanghai, China
AQ
01:01aPR NEWSWIRE : - Start of Day
PR
01:01aCAPITAL MARKETS DAY : Korian affirms its ambitions to become the European leader in services for the elderly and fragile and launches “In Caring Hands”
BU
01:01aAmbrosia Launches LinkBluCon App For FreeStyle Libre and Fitbit Users
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
3Chinese officials to visit U.S. farmland as trade talks continue -U.S. agriculture chief
4DJI : EXPLAINER: U.S.-China trade talks - where they are and what's at stake
5ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Thomas Cook hit with extra funding demand, threatening rescue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group