Termbray Industries International : ANNOUNCEMENT DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION LOAN TRANSACTION

Principal terms of the Loan Agreement

The principal terms of the Loan Agreement are as follows:

Principal Loan Amount: HK$21,000,000, the drawdown of which took place on 22 October 2018 Repayment Date: The outstanding principal amount of the Loan shall be repaid on 22 October 2019, being 12 months from 22 October 2018 Interest: 9% per annum and payable in in arrears in 12 monthly installments, with the first installment to be paid on 22 November 2018 Security for the Loan: A legal charge/mortgage dated 22 October 2018 in respect of a residential property located in Hong Kong has been executed by the Mortgagor in favour of X8 Finance

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

The transactions contemplated under the Loan Agreement constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company as one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Loan Agreement is(are) 5% or more but is(are) less than 25%. Therefore, the transactions contemplated under the Loan Agreement are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE LOAN AGREEMENT

The terms of the Loan Agreement, including the interest rate applicable, were arrived at after arm's length negotiations between X8 Finance and the Borrowers having taken into account the prevailing market interest rates and practices. The Loan Agreement was entered into by X8 Finance having regard to (i) the costs of borrowing in providing the Loan to the Borrowers; (ii) the interest income to be generated by providing the Loan; and (iii) the security provided by the Mortgagor for the Loan. In addition, the transactions contemplated under the Loan Agreement are part of the ordinary and usual course of business of X8 Finance. In view of the above, the Directors are of the view that the terms of the Loan Agreement are on normal commercial terms, are fair and reasonable, and are in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

GENERAL

The Group is principally engaged in property investment and development, and the money lending business.

X8 Finance is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. X8 Finance is a registered money lender holding a valid money lenders licence under the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and is principally engaged in the provision of loans as money lending. The Loan will be funded from internal resources of the Group.