Termbray Industries International : ANNOUNCEMENT DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION LOAN TRANSACTION
09/19/2019 | 11:47pm EDT
TERMBRAY INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
添利工業國際（集團）有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0093)
ANNOUNCEMENT
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
LOAN TRANSACTION
The Board wishes to announce that on 22 October 2018, X8 Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as lender and the Borrowers as borrowers entered into the Loan Agreement, pursuant to which, X8 Finance agreed to, among other things, make available to the Borrowers the Loan on the terms and subject to the conditions therein.
The transactions contemplated under the Loan Agreement constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company as one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Loan Agreement is(are) 5% or more but is(are) less than 25%. Therefore, the transactions contemplated under the Loan Agreement are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
THE LOAN AGREEMENT
Parties
Lender:
X8 Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
Borrower: the Borrowers
The Company confirms that to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Borrowers comprise two individuals who are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.
Date
22 October 2018
Principal terms of the Loan Agreement
The principal terms of the Loan Agreement are as follows:
Principal Loan Amount:
HK$21,000,000, the drawdown of which took place on 22 October
2018
Repayment Date:
The outstanding principal amount of the Loan shall be repaid on 22
October 2019, being 12 months from 22 October 2018
Interest:
9% per annum and payable in in arrears in 12 monthly installments,
with the first installment to be paid on 22 November 2018
Security for the Loan:
A legal charge/mortgage dated 22 October 2018 in respect of a
residential property located in Hong Kong has been executed by the
Mortgagor in favour of X8 Finance
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
The transactions contemplated under the Loan Agreement constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company as one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Loan Agreement is(are) 5% or more but is(are) less than 25%. Therefore, the transactions contemplated under the Loan Agreement are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE LOAN AGREEMENT
The terms of the Loan Agreement, including the interest rate applicable, were arrived at after arm's length negotiations between X8 Finance and the Borrowers having taken into account the prevailing market interest rates and practices. The Loan Agreement was entered into by X8 Finance having regard to (i) the costs of borrowing in providing the Loan to the Borrowers; (ii) the interest income to be generated by providing the Loan; and (iii) the security provided by the Mortgagor for the Loan. In addition, the transactions contemplated under the Loan Agreement are part of the ordinary and usual course of business of X8 Finance. In view of the above, the Directors are of the view that the terms of the Loan Agreement are on normal commercial terms, are fair and reasonable, and are in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
GENERAL
The Group is principally engaged in property investment and development, and the money lending business.
X8 Finance is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. X8 Finance is a registered money lender holding a valid money lenders licence under the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and is principally engaged in the provision of loans as money lending. The Loan will be funded from internal resources of the Group.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following words and expressions shall have the following meanings when used herein:
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Borrowers"
two individuals who are the borrowers under the Loan Agreement
"Company"
Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited, a company
incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the shares of which are
listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange
"connected person(s)"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company
"Group"
the Company together with its subsidiaries from time to time
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
"Hong Kong"
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of
China
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
"Loan"
the term loan in the amount of HK$21,000,000 granted by X8 Finance to
the Borrowers pursuant to the terms of the Loan Agreement
"Loan Agreement"
the loan agreement dated 22 October 2018 entered into between X8
Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as lender and the
Borrowers as borrowers, details of which are disclosed in the section
headed "THE LOAN AGREEMENT" of this announcement
"Mortgagor"
an individual being one of the Borrowers who has, as security for the
Loan, executed a legal charge/mortgage on 22 October 2018 in respect
of a residential property located in Hong Kong in favour of X8 Finance
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"X8 Finance"
X8 Finance Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and
also the lender under the Loan Agreement
By order of the Board
Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited
Lee Lap
Chairman
Hong Kong, 24 October 2018
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:
Executive Directors:
Mr. Lee Lap (Chairman)
Mr. Tommy Lee (Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer)
Mdm. Leung Lai Ping
Mr. Wong Shiu Kee
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
Mr. Lo Yiu Hee
Mr. Tong Hin Wor
Mr. Ching Yu Lung
Non-Executive Director:
Mr. Lee Ka Sze, Carmelo
