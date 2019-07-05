Termbray Industries International : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
TERMBRAY INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 添利工業國際(集團)有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0093)
CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE
REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
The board of directors (the "Board") of Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Standard Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Hong Kong
All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.
By Order of the Board
Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited
LEE Lap
Chairman
Hong Kong, 5 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:
Executive Directors:
Mr. Lee Lap (Chairman)
Mr. Tommy Lee (Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer)
Mdm. Leung Lai Ping
Mr. Wong Shiu Kee
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
Mr. Lo Yiu Hee
Mr. Tong Hin Wor
Mr. Ching Yu Lung
Non-Executive Director:
Mr. Lee Ka Sze, Carmelo
