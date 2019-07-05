Log in
Termbray Industries International : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

07/05/2019 | 04:43am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TERMBRAY INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 添利工業國際(集團)有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0093)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Standard Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited

LEE Lap

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Lee Lap (Chairman)

Mr. Tommy Lee (Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer)

Mdm. Leung Lai Ping

Mr. Wong Shiu Kee

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Mr. Lo Yiu Hee

Mr. Tong Hin Wor

Mr. Ching Yu Lung

Non-Executive Director:

Mr. Lee Ka Sze, Carmelo

Disclaimer

Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 08:42:09 UTC
