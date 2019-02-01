Terminus Continues Momentum with Strong Close to 2018; Celebrates Record Revenues Driven by New Platform Adoption

ATLANTA, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terminus , the #1 rated account-based marketing (ABM) execution platform and leader of the ABM movement, today announces it closed 2018 with strong product performance and record revenue growth. The company saw a 137 percent year-over-year increase in revenue, driven by customer adoption of its end-to-end account-based platform which was launched in mid-2018. The full platform has been widely adopted by over 100 customers and integrates the technology acquired through BrightFunnel to provide account targeting, execution orchestration and deep measurement capabilities in an easy to use product interface.



“Over the last year, we have witnessed the continued evolution of B2B marketing with the vast majority of practitioners now leveraging the account-based approach to driving quality growth,” says Eric Spett, CEO of Terminus. “We are thrilled to be leading this transformation by simplifying the technology required to build, operate and measure scalable account-based programs for our customers. And as we continue to help our customers find success through ABM, we continue to gain even more market momentum and growth ourselves. It’s a very exciting time for Terminus and the B2B companies we serve.”

In 2018, Terminus launched a fully integrated platform to further help customers transform B2B marketing by focusing sales and marketing resources on the best-fit, most likely to buy segments of their addressable market. Terminus has continued to innovate and iterate on its account-based platform, including:



In 2018, the company released the TEAM (Target/Engage/Activate/Measure) framework, which enables customers to build, operate and measure scalable account-based programs in an easy to use, integrated technology stack.

It also expanded data integration capabilities powered by the Terminus Account Hub in a new release in December, making it even easier for B2B marketing teams to identify ideal accounts based on intent and engagement intelligence.

In the beginning of 2019, Terminus partnered with Sigstr in order to unify sales and marketing teams through deeper, full-funnel account intelligence and shared mechanisms for accountability.

To drive and support its ongoing growth, the company also expanded its executive team by welcoming aboard Derek Slayton as chief marketing officer and Mark Jauregui as chief customer officer. Slayton joined Terminus in September of 2018 from Dun & Bradstreet, where he was general manager of the company's $750 million sales and marketing line of business. He was previously CMO at NetProspex (acquired by Dun & Bradstreet) and at VMTurbo (now Turbonomic). Mark Jauregui joined Terminus in January of 2019 from Certain, where he led global customer success and services. Prior to that, he led enterprise and SMB professional services for Eloqua before and after its acquisition by Oracle. Slayton and Jauregui are well-suited to lead Terminus, alongside the existing c-suite at the company, and build on the growth that’s occurred so far.

Furthermore, the company has moved to a new 50,000 square foot office headquarters at Tower Place in Atlanta. Terminus also revealed a new brand this month, which captures its expanded value proposition to B2B marketing teams, to reflect its changes, growth and market presence.

Terminus continues to be recognized in the industry for its technology innovation and growth. The company was recognized as Atlanta’s “Fastest-Growing Software Company” in the 2018 Pacesetter Awards. The company additionally celebrated being named the #1 ABM Execution Platform on G2Crowd and was also included in the list of the “Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia” by the Technology Association of Georgia. TAG’S Top 40 Awards recognize Georgia-based technology companies for their innovation, financial impact and efforts at spreading awareness of Georgia’s technology initiatives throughout the U.S. and globally.



In the coming year, Terminus will continue to broaden the capabilities in its account-based platform. To request a demo, please visit https://terminus.com/request-demo/ .

Founded in 2014, Terminus is the leader of the account-based movement. We help our customers transform B2B marketing by focusing sales and marketing resources on the best-fit, most likely to buy segments of their addressable market. Our platform empowers marketing teams to easily build, operate and measure scalable account-based initiatives that drive quality growth. We serve hundreds of B2B organizations such as Salesforce, GE, Verizon, 3M and CA Technologies to provide the technology and expertise that produce exceptional results.

