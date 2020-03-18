Terminus : Expands Account-Based Platform with New Web Personalization Capabilities and Enhancements to Account Data Management

Terminus launches product capabilities that enable marketers to manage full-funnel ABM in a single solution

Terminus, the #1 rated account-based marketing (ABM) execution platform and leader of the ABM movement, today announced several product updates, affirming Terminus as the most complete B2B marketing solution available. These updates and features make full-funnel marketing easier, smarter and more impactful through a single platform. New offerings supply marketers with additional engagement opportunities, better data and more powerful ways of interpreting that data to deliver more connected, relevant customer experiences.

“With these new capabilities, we’ve doubled down on our effort to be the most complete account-based platform on the market,” said Bryan Brown, chief product officer at Terminus. “As marketers’ jobs become more demanding, it’s critical that they are able to execute with agility across multiple points of interaction, be it ads, web, or email; all from a single platform. Terminus enables users to easily measure business outcomes well beyond clicks and leads that facilitate better collaboration across teams and deliver higher quality engagements.”

Web Personalization Aligns Account-Centric Messages Across All Channels

With Dynamic Web Personalization, Terminus makes it easy to deliver a consistent and relevant experience to all website visitors, regardless of what channel brought them there. For marketers trying to deliver a consistent personalized experience, they would normally be required to build multiple landing pages. Now, with Terminus web personalization, visually impactful content appears depending on what segment a visitor is in, allowing every page on your website to dynamically deliver relevant information.

Better Data for Better Campaigns

Terminus now offers lead-to-account matching, allowing users to automatically find and associate lead records to the correct account in Salesforce to maintain CRM accuracy, enable custom reports and workflows, and keep sales teams organized and thinking about the entire buying committee. Powered by the Terminus B2B Account Graph, an embedded account-based data platform, this powerful new functionality makes it easy for teams to stay aligned by delivering consistent account insights.

In addition to Relationship Scores, Terminus customers will have access to new Account Engagement Scoring. Because engagement looks different across companies and markets, users can now configure how valuable various digital touchpoints are to better report on what accounts are engaged in the ABM Scorecard.

With a brand new ABM Scorecard experience, CMOs and marketing teams have a dashboard that they can easily evaluate their impact on engagement, pipeline, and revenue. Now users can easily report impact by segment and over a period of time, to analyze their pipeline generation and acceleration efforts in a way that no CRM has been able to. The ABM scorecard will enable teams to make better decisions faster and make board-level reporting easy.

Streamlining Workflows for More Efficiency

Following last year’s acquisition of Sigstr, Terminus has fully integrated the relationship intelligence created by the communication patterns in employee email. These Relationship Scores are a unique, first-party data source that informs teams how their relationships with specific accounts and contacts are improving or degrading over time by providing buying intent signals, sales coaching opportunities, and more accurate pipeline forecasting. Additionally, Sigstr’s email marketing capabilities enable users to unify messaging across the web, owned websites, and the inbox. The new capability provides users the ability to centrally control the email signatures of their employees while promoting dynamic, personalized content to the most engaged audiences in the inbox.

Additional enhancements include:

Native Integration with Google Analytics - View traffic by account in Google Analytics to understand bounce rates, page views and navigation paths by campaign.

Enhanced Ad Campaign Reporting - Users can now view trended advertising metrics and better see matches to target accounts, enabling faster ad optimizations.

“Today’s businesses are looking for marketing solutions that facilitate cross-channel execution and provide holistic measurement,” said Eric Wittlake, Research Analyst and Advisor, TOPO Inc. “New features that expand reporting capabilities and support additional tactics and channels align well to the needs of today’s B2B marketing teams.”

